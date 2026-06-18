This is an original Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye “Jailbreak” V8, it was pulled from a 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak that was involved in an accident.

The engine is now being offered with 19,000 miles on the clock out of Washington, and it comes with the supercharger, electronic throttle body, alternator, serpentine belt, water pump, and some other ancillaries.

History Speedrun: The SRT Hellcat Redeye “Jailbreak” V8

When Dodge announced the Jailbreak package for the 2022 Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody in November of 2021, the headline number was 807 – that was the bhp rating, up from the standard Redeye’s 797.

The press release from Stellantis didn’t itemize hardware changes, attributing the 10 bhp increase entirely to a “revised powertrain calibration.” A software tweak, in other words, on an engine platform that had been built with a little room to spare.

To understand the Jailbreak, you kind of have to start back in the 2015 model year, when Dodge introduced the original 707 bhp Hellcat – the most powerful production muscle car ever sold.

The name came from the Grumman F6F Hellcat, the Pratt & Whitney-powered carrier fighter that gave the US Navy a 19:1 kill ratio over the Pacific. Seven years later, the same supercharged 6.2 liter HEMI architecture was turning out 807 bhp on pump gas with factory warranty coverage.

The 6.2 displaces 376 cubic inches with a 4.09 inch bore and 3.58 inch stroke, running 9.5:1 compression, deliberately low to survive the boost pressures. The cast iron block (known internally as the BGE (“Big Gas Engine”) has thicker walls and higher nickel content than the 6.4 392, with four-bolt powder metal main caps cradling a forged steel crankshaft, forged powder metal rods with diamond-like-coated wrist pins, and forged alloy pistons with oil squirters underneath.

Aluminum twin-spark hemispherical heads have 2.14 inch intake and 1.65 inch exhaust valves, and on Redeye-derived engines, the block has red paint instead of the standard Hellcat’s orange.

Where the base Hellcat uses an IHI 2.4 liter twin-screw blower making 11.6 psi, the Redeye runs the larger 2.7 liter version that was inherited from the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon, making 14.5 psi. The redline jumps from 6,200 rpm to 6,500 rpm, the fuel system gains a dual-stage pump, and a 92mm side-mounted throttle body feeds the engine through a larger induction box.

The Redeye also uses Demon-derived cooling, the SRT Power Chiller diverts air-conditioning refrigerant to chill the charge-air coolant before it reaches the supercharger, while an After-Run Chiller keeps coolant flowing post-shutdown to head off heat soak between drag-strip runs.

The Jailbreak package, sold primarily as a customization unlock for the Dodge configurator, brought the Charger Redeye to 807 bhp at 6,400 rpm and 707 lb ft of torque. The Last Call edition followed for 2023, and after that, Stellantis closed the book on the HEMI-powered four-door muscle car.

The SRT Hellcat Redeye “Jailbreak” V8 Shown Here

This supercharged 6.2 liter Hemi V8 was pulled from a 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak (VIN 2C3CDXL99NH155268), the limited Jailbreak variant that allowed buyers to mix factory color, trim, and badge options that were otherwise locked to specific configurations.

The donor Charger was declared a total loss in July of 2023 with approximately 9,000 miles on the odometer and was subsequently issued a rebuilt title in January of 2024. The engine remained in service in the rebuilt car until March of 2026, when it was removed at roughly 19,000 total miles.

From the factory, this Redeye-spec Hellcat V8 was rated at 807 hp and 707 lb ft of torque. The engine is being sold with a number of its original ancillaries still attached, including the supercharger, electronic throttle body, alternator, serpentine belt, and water pump. The seller also notes that the ECM and wiring harness are included in the sale.

The engine is being offered by the seller on behalf of the owner with no reserve out of Issaquah, Washington and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer