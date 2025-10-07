This is a 6.2 liter Dodge Hellcat crate engine – once it’s installed and plumbed in it’ll make 707 bhp and 650 lb ft of torque without breaking a sweat.

This engine remains in new, unused condition, and it’s still on its original shipping pallet with the blue plastic cover – although the cover was lowered in order for the pictures to be taken for the listing. These Hellcat crate engines are a great way to drop supercar levels of power into any car with an engine bay that can take it.

History Speedrun: The Dodge Hellcat Crate Engine

When Dodge unveiled the supercharged 6.2 liter Hemi V8 in 2014, it marked a new high point in modern American V8 performance. Developed by Chrysler’s SRT division, the goal was simple – build the most powerful mass-produced V8 ever fitted to a production car up until that point in history.

The result of this project was the “Hellcat” V8 – a brutish iron block topped with a twin-screw supercharger that made 707 bhp and 650 lb ft of torque straight from the factory. It powered the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, the Charger SRT Hellcat, and later, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk – three vehicles that collectively rewrote the American performance rulebook.

The Hellcat’s development was based on Gen III Hemi architecture originally introduced in 2003. Engineers at SRT kept the 90º V-angle and the 6.2 liter displacement, but toughened up nearly everything else.

The block was cast from high-strength iron with four-bolt main caps, and inside sat a forged-steel crankshaft, forged connecting rods, and forged aluminum pistons. The rotating assembly was designed to handle boost pressures of over 11 psi from the 2.4 liter IHI supercharger mounted on top – an imposing unit that spun at up to 14,600 rpm.

With a modest 9.5:1 compression ratio and air-to-water intercooling, this engine delivered immense torque off the line, without sacrificing drivability – it also came with full factory warranty coverage.

The factory numbers told only part of the story – independent dyno tests often showed wheel horsepower figures close to 620 bhp, suggesting the engine’s true output approached 740 bhp at the crank. For the street, the 6.2 liter Hellcat gave Dodge’s muscle cars a level of acceleration previously reserved only for supercars.

The Challenger Hellcat could cover the quarter-mile in around 11 seconds on street tires – proof that raw displacement and a blower still had their place in an era of turbos, hybrids, and electric cars.

In 2017 Mopar gave in to demand from custom car builders and restorers, and released it as a standalone crate engine package called the Hellcrate. The kit included the complete long block, supercharger, water pump, coil packs, fuel injectors, and wiring harness, making it possible to drop 707 bhp into almost any chassis that could accommodate it.

The part number 68303089AA became shorthand for the ultimate plug-and-play Hemi. It was soon joined by the higher-output Redeye crate engine rated at 807 bhp, but the original Hellcrate retained its following among purists for its balance of longterm reliability and performance.

The Hellcrate’s specifications remain formidable by today’s standards – displacement is 376 cubic inches with a 103.9 mm bore and 90.9 mm stroke, it has a redline of 6,200 rpm, and a torque curve that peaks early and stays flat. The aluminum heads have hemispherical combustion chambers – one of the last modern engines to have them.

A decade on, the original Hellcat stands as a high-water mark of the internal-combustion era – one of the last roars of old-school American V8 horsepower that remains as awe-inspiring in a classic Charger as it does in a modern one.

The Hellcat Crate Engine Shown Here

The engine you see here is an original Dodge Hellcat crate engine that is complete from the sump right through to the intake, supercharger, and fuel injectors.

It’s never been used or fitted to a car, and it remains on its original shipping pallet waiting for a new owner to put it to work.

It’s now being offered by Steve White Motors here on eBay and it comes with a two year manufacturer’s warranty. It’s listed as in stock and ready to ship, and they note that they only ship to the continental USA.

Images courtesy of Steve White Motors