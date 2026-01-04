This is a 9.4 liter (572 cubic inch) big block Hemi V8 crate engine, it runs on 91 octane pump gas, produces 700 bhp, and it comes with a three year unlimited mile warranty.

These Hemi V8 crate engines are handbuilt by the team at Prestige Motorsports, a company with a good reputation, and they stand behind that unusually long warranty on all of their engine builds.

History Speedrun: Prestige Motorsports

Prestige Motorsports was founded back in 2008, the company is based in Concord, North Carolina and it’s developed a nationwide reputation for the quality of their engine builds.

They build engines for race cars and performance street cars, as well as high-end marine engines for offshore boats, pleasure boats, airboats, and workboats. They can build custom Ford, Chevrolet, and Mopar V8s, with power levels reaching to over 1,000 bhp on some of their supercharged offerings.

The company’s engine workshop contains a slew of specialist machining equipment, including a Centroid A560 CNC machine, a Multi Bal 5500 Series CWT balancer, a Serdi Profile CNC seat and guide machine, a Rottler H80 CNC Diamond cylinder hone, a SuperFlow 1020 flow bench, and quite a bit more.

Since the company first opened its doors it has built over 300 custom engines, and this number climbs week by week as more engines are completed, dyno tested, crated up, and shipped out.

The 572 Hemi Crate Engine

The 572 Hemi crate engine from Prestige Motorsports starts out with a Gen II 426 Hemi V8 iron block fitted with high flowing Edelbrock or Indy aluminum heads with stainless steel valves.

The engine has an all-forged rotating assembly, with a 4340 forged steel crankshaft, 4340 forged H-beam connecting rods, and custom forged pistons. It has a solid roller camshaft, custom Hemi shaft-mounted roller rocker arms, and an Edelbrock or Indy Mod Man intake manifold.

Fuel delivery is via dual Edelbrock carburetors, and the engine has an MSD Pro Billet ignition system. As noted higher up, the engine runs on 91 octane pump gas, and unusually, it comes with a lengthy 3 year, unlimited mile warranty.

The Prestige Motorsports 572 Hemi crate engine is now available to buy directly from their official eBay store here, with a Buy It Now price of just under $31,000 USD.

Images courtesy of Prestige Motorsports