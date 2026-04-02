This is a 9.0 liter Dodge Viper SRT-10 V10 engine that was given a full rebuild by the team at Arrow Racing, and it’s now capable of a dyno-proven 800+ bhp.

Since the rebuild was completed in 2013 the engine hasn’t been installed into a car, and it’s now being offered for sale out of Texas ready for a life of mayhem in whatever car the new owner decides to bolt it into.

History Speedrun: Arrow Racing

Arrow Racing Engines started out back in 1979 with Bill Hancock at the helm, a mechanical engineer who had spent the 1970s working in Chrysler’s race group as a NASCAR engineer, but also overseeing the short track “Kit Car” program and later managing the company’s race vehicle testing operations.

Hancock had been recruited right out of Vanderbilt University, where he earned his mechanical engineering degree, and when Chrysler disbanded its race group during the financial crisis of 1979, he moved on to other engineering work before founding Arrow to support all aspects of Chrysler Motorsports, Performance Parts, and Production.

Arrow’s main workshop operations started up in the early 1980s in Detroit, and Arrow quickly became Chrysler’s go-to external engineering partner for high-performance engine development. Almost like an unofficial Skunkworks division.

The firm’s most significant era began in 1989 when the company became involved in the Dodge Viper V10 project at the early concept stage, they helped with design, development, and the initial engine builds. Arrow went on to become the official Viper Engine Warranty Center, and based on that institutional knowledge, the company continued to support the Viper engineering team, PVO, and SRT throughout the 1990s and into the 2000s.

Arrow also built all of the racing engines for Dodge’s Viper competition program, this led to overall victories at the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, and class wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In 2008, Hancock sold Arrow after nearly 30 years in order to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. The buyer was Lee Carducci, a former Chrysler engineer who had worked on Lamborghini’s Formula 1 engine development program in Modena before running McLaren Engines.

Carducci maintained Arrow’s technical team and grew the operation with a new facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan. In 2014, Prefix Corporation bought out Arrow’s assets, folding it into the Prefix organization while keeping Carducci at the helm.

The following year, Dick Winkles, the legendary Chrysler engineer known as “Mr. V10” who had overseen development of the Viper engine across four generations, joined as Chief Engineer – just five days after retiring from SRT.

The 800 BHP Arrow Racing Dodge Viper V10 Shown Here

This is a 4th-gen Dodge Viper V10 crate engine that was built out to 9.0 liters by Arrow Racing Engines. The build was completed in late 2013, just before Prefix Corporation bought the company’s assets in 2014.

The engine has never been installed in a vehicle – its only run time was on a dynamometer at Arrow Racing before shipment, where the seller states it produced over 800 bhp. The 9.0 liter displacement was achieved using a stroker crankshaft, forged Mahle pistons, and Callies H-beam connecting rods secured with ARP 2000 rod bolts.

The cylinder heads have been CNC-ported and fitted with dual valve springs and titanium retainers in place of the factory variable valve timing, with a custom fixed camshaft. Additional upgraded parts include high-performance pushrods and an ATI Racing harmonic balancer with ARP hardware.

The engine was originally configured with a Moroso rear-sump oil pan for a drag pack Challenger build, but the project didn’t materialize, and the seller bought the engine in 2014. This is why it’s remained uninstalled and unrun since its original dyno sessions at Arrow.

A number of additional parts and components are included with the engine – an aluminum flywheel for a TR-6060 transmission, larger fuel injectors, billet fuel rails, an accessory drive, and a wiring harness. That said, an intake manifold, exhaust manifolds, throttle bodies, and an ECU are not included and will need to be sourced by the buyer.

This unusual Viper V10 crate engine is now being offered for sale out of Austin, Texas with no reserve, and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer + Chrysler