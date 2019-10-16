There’s a Twin-Turbo 1,823 HP – 2,135 Cu. In. Deutz V16 Engine For Sale On eBay

The twin-turbo Deutz V16 is a 35 litre (2,135 cu. in.) marine diesel engine capable of 1,823 hp at 2,300 rpm. There are typically two of them fitted side by side in the engine rooms of the kind of high-end luxury motor yachts that I never seem to get invited out on.
Deutz AG make a series of industrial engines, the German company was founded by Nicolaus Otto in 1864 – that’s the same Nicolaus Otto who invented the four stroke engine. The company was originally named N. A. Otto & Cie, it was one of the most important engine companies in the world and it employed some of the greatest men to ever work in the automobile industry, including Ettore Bugatti, Robert Bosch, Wilhelm Maybach, and Gottlieb Daimler.
Perhaps fittingly, Deutz AG are now focussed on the manufacture of industrial four stroke engines and in recent years they acquired Torqeedo GmbH – a company that specializes in electric and hybrid drivetrains for marine applications.
The Deutz engine you see here is an MWM TBD 616 V16, it measures in at 101″ x 54″ x 54″ (2.56 m x 1.37 m x 1.37 m) and it tips the scales at 8,157 lbs (3,700 kgs). Internally you’ll find forged steel connecting rods, a drop-forged crankshaft, lightweight aluminum-alloy pistons, four valves per cylinder, a liquid-cooled exhaust manifold, and each cylinder has a displacement of 2.18 litres.
If you’d like to buy this engine and see if you can fit it into your AMC Gremlin you’ll need to have $79,950 USD handy, and I imagine the shipping costs aren’t going to be insignificant (though the seller does say they’ll send it worldwide).
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
This jet engine table was built from a decommissioned Tornado Fighter-Bomber RB199 power unit by the talented team at Custom Workshop – Marek and Grzegorz. The Turbo-Union RB199 Jet Engine The Turbo-Union RB199 engine is a three-shaft turbofan engine (with afterburner) capable of 16,186 ft lbs of thrust. It has a thrust reverser, single-crystal turbine…
This Ferrari F50 V12 engine was built to F50 GT specifications along with three chassis and another three or four race-specification engines. The F50 GT (also known as the Ferrari F50 GT1) was built by Ferrari in collaboration with Michelotto and Dallara to compete in the BPR Global GT Series against the likes of the…
The Jenvey Heritage DCOE throttle body was developed to evoke the styling of the classic Weber DCOE – the acronym stands for “Doppio Corpo Orizzontale E” which means “double body horizontal” in Italian. The Weber DCOE was fitted to countless high-performance engines over the decades, and they’re one of the most common carburettors for use in…
Above image used for display purposes only, courtesy of Ferrari. It isn’t every day that a Ferrari F40 engine pops up for sale on eBay, it’s likely targeted at current or prospective F40 owners who want a spare engine or complete spares package however there’s a chance it’ll end up with someone planning an ambitious…
The Bimota DB1 was the first Ducati-engined bike from Bimota, it was originally developed as a joint project between the two companies overseen by Dr. Frederico Martini – a former Ducati engineer – but things soured before the project was completed, and the bike was very nearly never built. The Bimota DB1 The Bimota DB1 is…
This Hanomag 2/10PS was captured smuggling contraband across the US/Mexico border, we don’t know exactly what the contraband was, but as it happened during the midst of the Prohibition it was almost certainly moonshine, tequila, whisky, or some other form of distilled rocket fuel.