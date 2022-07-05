These are the new Dainese S. Germain 2 Gore-Tex motorcycle boots, they were designed by the Italian motorcycle outfitter for use by people who need safe motorcycle boots that they can also wear all day in a work environment.

Countless people around the world use their motorcycle for commuting to work, but up until fairly recently commuters have needed to pack a spare pair of office shoes and ride in their motorcycle boots.

The team at Dainese developed these boots to be a solid year-round solution to this problem, each pair is made from full-grain cowhide with a Gore-Tex® waterproof membrane. The boots use a classic Chelsea boot design, sans the elasticated sides which have been replaced with an inner-ankle zip for quickly putting them on and taking them off.

The boots are designed to be comfortable to wear and to walk in, you’d need to wear them all day in the office of course, but they still have internal ankle and heel protection, with a reinforced insole. Their motorcycle safety is backed up by a category II CE certification in accordance with directive 89/686/EEC.

The boots also have a rubber sole and reflective inserts that help keep you visible after the sun goes down. The inner water-resistant Gore-Tex membrane is also breathable, to help keep your feel cool and dry during the warmer months.

Dainese are offering the S. Germain 2 boots in sizes from 39 to 46, and there’s a sizing chart on the website to help you convert that accurately if you’re not familiar with European-style sizing.

