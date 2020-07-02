An Iranian Custom F.B. Mondial HPS 300 by Ali Ahooei Reading time: about 3 minutes. Custom Motorcycles

Motorcycles

Iran isn’t a country we typically associate with custom motorcycles however if Ali Ahooei has his way, this is all going to change. Ali built this custom F.B. Mondial HPS 300 for celebrated Iranian artist Pooya Aryanpour, a painter and sculptor whose work has been shown around the world.

The build started with a brand new, showroom fresh F.B. Mondial HPS 300. This isn’t a motorcycle we see on the road in much of the western world but in developing countries like China and India, it’s a premium modern classic.

F.B. Mondial

Any student of 20th century motorcycle history will recognise the name F.B. Mondial, the Italian motorcycle marque were a dominant force in grand prix motorcycle racing in the post-WWII years, winning 10 world championships in total – 5 rider championships and 5 manufacturer championships.

Above Image: A standard F.B. Mondial HPS 300.

The company disappeared in 1979 before returning briefly around the time of the new millennium for a short-lived resurgence. It wouldn’t be until 2014 until Count Pierluigi Boselli (owner of the Mondial brandname and a descendant of the original founders) and Cesare Galli brought the company back.

F.B. Mondial now builds smaller capacity motorcycles in China to designs from their Italian team, and they used tried and trusted engines from the Piaggio group.

The F.B. Mondial HPS 300

Despite the model name, the HPS 300 is actually powered by a 250cc (actually 249cc) single cylinder, liquid cooled engine with a single overhead cam, four valves, a bore x stroke of 77 mm × 53.6 mm, a compression ratio of 11.5:1, and a power output of 22.8 hp (17 kW) at 8,500 rpm with 16.6 ft lbs (22.5 Nm) of torque at 6500 rpm.

Power is sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed transmission and a chain drive, the rear suspension consists of twin shock absorbers and up front there are 41mm upside down forks. Brakes are disks front and rear, and the bike has modern classic styling with a distinctly Italian flair.

The Custom F.B. Mondial HPS 300 by Ali Ahooei

Ali Ahooei is one of Iran’s new generation of custom motorcycle builders, he has a BA from Soore University in Tehran and he’s spent years working in the fields of sculpture and painting. He also has a lifelong love of classic cars and motorcycles which led him to work in a restoration garage where he picked up a slew of new skills.

These new skills have been put to work in his new venture, and this motorcycle is his first build.

The process started with a new HPS 300, he stripped it back to a bare frame and got rid of the original seat, side covers, fenders, sump fairing, headlight, and instrument cluster. He then set to work de-tabbing the frame and modifying the subframe to accept the new seat.

It was decided to keep the under-engine area clear with just the black exhaust visible, the fenders were left off for a more aggressive look and an all-new headlight was fabricated incorporating the speedometer and a letterbox opening at the front reminiscent of the headlights used during WWII.

The completed build is a much more minimalist and less fussy looking bike than the original which will be loved by many. If you’d like to see more from Ali you can click to follow him on Instagram, we’ll be bringing you his new creations as they’re unveiled.

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2020