The Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea Boot – Handmade In Italy – $145 USD

This is the Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea boot, each pair is handmade in Italy by a family that’s been making boots for six generations – since all the way back to the 1800s.

The Bitflex Chelsea boot has an upper made from 100% premium European black beeswax nubuck leather that’s aged for 30 days in an all-natural mixture of water, oak bark, and powdered mimosa (that’s mimosa the herb not mimosa the cocktail of course).

The leather is then softened with natural ingredients to produce a long-lasting, soft leather ideally suited for boot making that has that classic smooth nubuck leather finish. The team at Astorflex then finish the boots with a 100% natural rubber sole with an ergonomic footbed that gives a cushioned feel well suited to all day use.

Chelsea boots were first invented in England back in the mid-1800s as a way of avoiding laces on boots. Each side of the boot has an elastic panel that allows wears to get them on and off easily, whilst also meaning they stay firmly affixed when you’re wearing them. Over the 150+ years since they were created Chelsea boots have been worn by everyone from British royalty to American cowboys.

The fact that thee boots are made in Italy by a family with heritage like this, and the fact they’re made from such high quality materials would typically mean they cost hundreds of dollars. Astorflex does a great job of keeping prices down, and it’s possible to get a pair of Bitflex Chelsea boots for just $145.98 USD through Huckberry for a limited time.

