The Connect 2-Person Tree Tent by Tentsile

The Connect is a 2-person tree tent from Tentsile, the company that largely founded the modern tree tent genre – a genre that’s been growing rapidly for years and shows no signs of slowing down.

Tree tents are, as the name would suggest, tents that you string up between trees. There are a multitude of reasons you may want to camp in the trees rather than on the ground: you’re much safer from ground-based creepy crawlies, torrential downpours won’t flood you out, you don’t need flat ground to set up the tent, you won’t get buried in snow overnight, you’ll be safe from animals that can’t reach you, and the floor of the tent doubles as a hammock – meaning it’s far more comfortable than sleeping on a regular tent floor so you don’t have to carry seperate air mattresses with you.

The Connect is a 2-person tree tent is one of the more affordable designs from Tentsile, it’s a tent that can be suspended between three trees or set up on the ground if required. It includes the core tent as well as an additional 5000 Hydrostatic Head rainfly made from 70D PU-coated nylon fabric which can be quickly set up if additional weather protection is required.

You do have the option of not using the rainfly and just sleeping under the built-in No-See-Um insect mesh which keeps you cool in summer and gives you expansive views of your environment. The floor material of the tent is 250D inclined joint nylon-poly composite, there are three 2.5 tonne rated ratchet straps to suspend the tent from trees, and it uses two 8.5mm anodised aluminium poles.

When set up the tent has 52 sqft (5 sqm) of internal space with 3 ft (1 metre) of head room and a total weight capacity of 880 pounds or 440 kilograms. The Connect is designed for both longevity and a weight light enough to be carried by hikers and on cross-country motorcycle trips. Each tent weighs in at 9.5 kilograms or 20.8 pounds and it packs down to a size of 22″ x 13″ x 9.85″, or 56 cm x 33 cm x 25 cm.

Many owners of Tentsile tree tents use them both while out camping and in their own backyards as a large, insect-proof two person hammock. The tent come with a warranty and free shipping to the USA and Europe, and Tentsile plants 20 trees for each tent they sell.

Images courtesy of Tentsile

Ben Branch





