The Christopher Ward C65 Trident – Swiss Automatic Movement – $845 USD

This is the C65 Trident Automatic from British watchmaker Christopher Ward, it’s widely considered to be one of the best value automatic dive watches in the world thanks to its Swiss movement, high-quality finish, and $845 USD price tag.

Christopher Ward was founded back in 2005 in a shed on a farm in Berkshire, England. The three founders wanted to bring back the tradition of world class British timepieces but without the world class price tag to go with it.

The founders chose to forgo spending money on sponsorships and celebrity endorsements, and they chose to sell their watches only through their own online store – cutting out the middle man and allowing them to offer their wholesale price to everyone.

The C65 Trident Automatic is one of the company’s newer designs, and it’s a great example of their style. It has a brushed and polished marine-grade stainless steel case, an embossed screw-down crown, and a unidirectional aluminium bezel for use by scuba divers.

Inside you’ll find the Swiss Sellita SW200-1 automatic mechanical movement, with a 38 hour power reserve, 26 jewels, and 28,800 vph.

The watch is water resistant to 15 ATM (150 meters) and it uses SLN Old Radium lime to assist with reading at night and in low light situations. It measures in at 41mm, or 47.1mm lug to lug, and it comes with a vintage oak leather strap with quick-release pins for easy changing measuring in at 22mm wide.

