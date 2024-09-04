This V8 that started out with a 356 T6 CNC machined block, i was then built up by the Carroll Shelby Engine Company of Windsor, California. It now produces a dynamometer-tested 504 bhp with a matching 504 lb ft of torque.

This engine has an aluminum block with a pair of aluminum heads, helping to lower the overall mass and making it ideal for applications where reducing front-end weight is critical. It has a total displacement of 364 cubic inches (6.0 liters) and it’s based on the 289 V8 architecture.

The engine features Shelby-branded valve covers, and inside you’ll find a 4340 forged steel crankshaft, a custom-ground hydraulic roller camshaft, and eight Mahle PowerPak pistons. It also has an eight-quart oil pan, a Melling oil pump, an MSD Pro-Billet distributor, an aluminum water pump, and finned Shelby-branded valve covers.

It’s topped with four Weber 48 IDA carburetors with open velocity stacks and the block and heads have been left unpainted in raw aluminum, with the valve covers finished in black.

The engine is said to have been built in 2023 and dyno tested shortly thereafter, you can scroll down to see the dyno results below, but the key figures are that it produced a maximum of 504 bhp at 5,900 rpm and a peak of 504 lb ft of torque at 4,900 rpm.

The Carroll Shelby Engine Company was founded to continue the legacy of Carroll Shelby as a world-beating engine builder. The company offers a series of Ford derived V8s including the 289, 302, 351 Windsor, and 427 FE.

All engines start out with a 356 T6 CNC machined aluminum Shelby block, and they’re then built from there. They can build reliable engines for both street and track use, with horsepower figures ranging from 393 to 750+ bhp.

The Carroll Shelby Engine Company 364 V8 you see here has apparently not been run since it was built and tested in 2023. It’s now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Loretto, Minnesota, with a build invoice, specification sheet, and dynamometer results.

If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer