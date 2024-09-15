This is a Rotec 7-cylinder radial engine, specifically it’s the Rotec R2800 model with a 171 cubic inch (2.8 liter) displacement producing 110 bhp at 3,600 rpm.

Rotec radial engines are all designed and manufactured in Australia, they’ve been in production since the year 2000, and they have become a staple of both the kit plane and WWI fighter plane communities.

There are two primary Rotec radial engines in production, the original R2800 7-cylinder and the R3600 9-cylinder. Both use many of the same parts, but the larger R3600 has a displacement of 221 cubic inches (3.6 liters) and it produces 150 bhp at 3,600 rpm.

The design of the Rotec radials draws much inspiration from the large radial engines of the early-to-mid 20th century, particularly those in use during both World Wars. As a result of this they have been used in many replica WWI fighter aircraft including the Fokker Triplane, Sopwith Camel, and the Nieuport 17.

Many modern kit planes also use them, including aircraft from Zenith, Bushbaby, Murphy, AAK, Fisher, and perhaps the most famous of them all, the Kitfox. The engine you see here was originally fitted to a Fisher Celebrity, a classically styled bi-plane with tandem seating, and a wood fuselage and wings covered in treated fabric.

The Celebrity has been in production since 1989, by 2011 there were said to be 55 flying, and the owners are known to comment that the plane makes them feel like a celebrity due to the attention it draws at the local airfield.

Sadly, this engine was involved in a prop strike, meaning the propeller made contact with the ground while spinning. This destroys the propeller and it also typically requires either a full engine rebuild or an engine replacement.

As a result of this, the Rotec R2800 you see here is being offered for sale. Radial engines do have some other uses, we’ve covered vehicles that have had radials fitted in the past including a pickup truck and a Meyers Manx dune buggy, some have also fitted them to motorcycles and air boats.

If you’d like to read more about this engine or place make them an offer you can visit the listing on eBay here. It’s being sold out of Minneapolis, Minnesota with a Buy It Now price of $16,995 USD.

Images courtesy of Wentworth Aircraft Inc.