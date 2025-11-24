This is the Gerber Gear Gator Combo Axe II, it’s an axe with a hollow handle, inside which you’ll find a handsaw. The two tools together provide everything you need for camping, overlanding, adventure use – from setting up camp to cutting wood for your fire.

The Gerber Gear Gator Combo Axe II is a larger sibling to the original Gator Combo Axe which is a smaller hand axe that has a fixed-blade knife in the handle – also designed for use in the field but perhaps a little less useful than this larger version.

History Speedrun: Gerber Gear

The Gerber story began in 1939 when Joseph Gerber, owner of a Portland, Oregon-based advertising agency, started sending handmade knives as holiday gifts to his clients. These knives, each made by hand by local knife-maker David Murphy, were so well-received that they sparked a demand Gerber couldn’t ignore.

Recognizing the potential, Gerber shifted gears, or pivoted as they would say in modern parlance. Later, he founded Gerber Legendary Blades, transforming his side project into a fully-fledged cutlery company.

The transition from advertising to manufacturing was unusual, but Gerber’s instinct proved correct – the company quickly gained traction in the outdoor market.

Over the next few decades, Gerber Legendary Blades expanded its product line beyond knives. The company introduced multi-tools, machetes, axes, and other outdoor equipment. They now supply gear not just to civilians but to law enforcement, military, and industrial buyers across the US and around the world.

The Gerber Gear Gator Combo Axe II

The Combo Axe II has a forged steel head with a hammer back, and a tough, waterproof glass-filled nylon ” Gator Grip” handle. The overall length of the axe is 15.60″ and the blade is 2.70″, and the axe has a total weight of 26 oz.

The saw blade is held in place with magnets, it measures in at 10.24″ long with a blade length of 6.10″ and a total weight of 2.40 oz. Much like the axe, the saw has a glass-filled nylon ” Gator Grip” handle.

Perhaps the most obvious benefit of the Gator Combo Axe II is the fact that you can essentially do all your camp-related wood cutting with it – chopping wood, sawing branches, and splitting off smaller pieces of wood to use for kindling.

It’s now listed up on the official Gerber Gear Amazon store here with an MSRP of $70, and it comes with a nylon sheath for the axehead to keep that blade safely tucked away when it’s not in use.

Images courtesy of Gerber Gear