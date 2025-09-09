Officially named the “Splitter,” this is a set of camping tongs that separates quickly into a spork and spatula for cooking and/or eating with, the spatula has a serrated knife-edge on one side, allowing it to work as a knife when needed.

When cooking at your campsite a pair of tongs can be essential, as is cutlery for eating, so this kit allows you to halve the amount of gear you need to carry to perform these two tasks. As an additional plus, it’s also made from ultra-lightweight aerospace-grade titanium.

History Speedrun: Full Windsor

Full Windsor was founded by Mark Windsor in 2017, he had formerly worked for a well-known London industrial design firm, but his childhood growing up in the wilds of New Zealand had given him a desire to work in the camping and outdoor industry.

The company was started through a successful Kickstarter campaign, and in the years since the company has developed a range of products and won a number of awards – including the prized Red Dot Design Award in 2022 for the Magware set.

The Splitter From Full Windsor

The Splitter includes a spork and spatula with serrated edge, they can be linked together at the end of their handles, and this allows them to work as a pair of tongs when cooking.

Both parts are made from aerospace-grade titanium, which means they weigh almost nothing and that they’re obviously impervious to rust. They measure in at 10″ x 2.3″ x 1.3″ or 25 cm x 6 cm x 3.3 cm from tip to tip, and they have a total weight of just 1.8 oz or 50 grams.

The kit is now available for sale via Full Windsor on their official Amazon store here, and the MSRP is currently $43.99 USD

Images courtesy of Full Windsor