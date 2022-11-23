This is the Build Your Own Watch Movement Kit from the American company Rotate Watch Kits, who specialize in developing and selling kits that allow people to build their own movements, and to build entire watches.

Mechanical watch movements are often looked at as a sort of borderline voodoo, some claim to understand how they work but their explanations often lose their audience due to the repeated use of impenetrable words like deployant, escapement, incabloc, tourbillion, and calibre.

This watch building kit does what a verbal explanation often fails to do, it actually teaches you how watches work and what all of the individual parts do. This kit includes a fully assembled Seagull ST3600 mechanical movement, a movement holder, and all the tools you need to work on it.

The movements are shipped out fully assembled as it ensures that no parts are left out, and it gives the builder the opportunity to disassemble and reassemble it, learning the names of all the parts and how they work in the process.

Each movement also ships out with a comprehensive guide that shows you clearly and concisely how to disassemble and reassemble the movement. When you’re all done with it the movement holder does a great job of showcasing your work.

Each of these kits cost $140 USD from Huckberry and they come with free US shipping, as well as free US returns until January 31st.

