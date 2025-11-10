This is the North Face x Bialetti Espresso Set, it’s a collaborative effort between the two brands designed to be taken with you on adventures to provide fresh espressos wherever in the world you might find yourself.

The set includes two stainless steel cups (in yellow and black), an aluminum Bialetti Moka Express 3-cup coffee maker, two stainless steel spoons, and a tin with a 100 gram bag of freshly ground Bialetti coffee – everything you need with the exception of the water and the heat source.

History Speedrun: Bialetti

Bialetti started out in 1919 when Alfonso Bialetti opened an aluminum workshop in Piedmont, Italy, focusing on metal casting. In 1933 he introduced the Moka Express – a compact, affordable stovetop coffeemaker that used steam pressure to brew strong, espresso-style coffee at home.

The design’s octagonal body and simple gasket-and-filter system made it easy to manufacture, wash, and maintain, which helped the little pot spread quickly in post-war Italy.

In the 1950s, the company’s reach widened under Alfonso’s son, Renato Bialetti, who turned the company into a household name, with clever advertising and the “little man with the mustache” logo. The Moka Express became a fixture in Italian kitchens and a symbol of everyday coffee culture, while the brand grew into a larger housewares business manufacturing moka pots, espresso machines, and other assorted cookware.

Over the decades since, Bialetti’s stovetop brewers were iterated in new sizes and finishes, but the core mechanism – water heated in the base, forced upward through ground coffee, and collected in an upper chamber – remained unchanged.

Bialetti Industrie S.p.A. is still headquartered in Italy, with a global distribution network and a portfolio largely based around its moka line. Looking back at its history, it’s clear that the company’s story is closely linked to the democratization of espresso at home – a piece of accessible engineering that shaped daily routines and influenced countless competitors, yet still carries the original silhouette that made it an Italian design icon.

The North Face x Bialetti Espresso Set

The North Face x Bialetti Espresso Set is a new, limited-edition collaboration combining the Italian coffee heritage of Bialetti with the go-anywhere renown of The North Face. The set includes a three-cup Bialetti Moka Express finished in The North Face’s black and Summit Gold colorway, two stainless-steel cups (one in each color) and a pair of engraved spoons reading “Never Stop Exploring.”

It also comes with a tin of Bialetti’s Perfetto Moka Classico ground coffee, a 50% Arabica and 50% Robusta blend said to contain notes of hazelnut and dried fruit. The aluminum moka pot works with gas, electric, and glass-ceramic cooktops, while induction users require a separate Bialetti induction plate.

The kit is now available to buy directly from The North Face here and at the time of writing, they hadn’t yet sold out.

Images courtesy of The North Face + Bialetti