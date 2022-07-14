The new line of Breitling Superocean automatic watches was released by the Swiss company earlier this month, they all feature styling reminiscent of the popular Slow Motion series of Breitling dive watches from the 1960s.

Breitling is best known for its pilot’s chronographs, highly technical wristwatches that are favored by many well heeled private and professional pilots. What many people don’t know is that the Swiss watchmaker has been making some of the most respected dive watches in the world since 1957.

The new Breitling Superocean is powered by the Breitling Caliber 17 with hour, minute, second functions, a 38 hour power reserve, bi-directional automatic winding, a frequency of 28,800vph, and it’s a COSC certified chronometer.

The face of the watch has a clear, bold design that was developed for maximum legibility, even when deep underwater or in water with low visibility. There are large baton indexes and an oversized minute hand, along with the hour and minute hand – all of which is finished in Superluminova for low-light visibility.

Stainless steel, steel-gold, and bronze cased examples of the Breitling Superocean are on offer, with either stainless steel or rubber straps.

Water resistance is key for any dive watch and the Superocean doesn’t disappoint, with a 1000 ft (300 meter) rating. Deep diving is generally classed as any depth below 30 meters, so the Breitling will be more than enough for the vast majority of modern day Jacques Cousteaus.

The Superocean model we’ve shown here is arguably the best looking of the range, it’s the 42mm stainless steel variant with the white face and blue bezel. A range of sizes and colors are on offer, from 46mm down to 42mm, with 36mm models for those who prefer a smaller, lighter watch.

Pricing runs from $4,600 to $6,700 USD depending on the variant, as you might expect the larger watches tend to cost a little more. When ordering you have the option to choose either a metal or rubber bracelet depending on your preference.

