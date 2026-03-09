This is the Modello Uno U1S-PD6-RB ProDiver, it’s a limited edition watch from the wildly popular microbrand, and each one is made in Italy with a Swiss automatic movement.

The Unimatic ProDiver series is water resistant to 600 meters, that’s 2,000 ft or 60 ATM, making it more than capable as a reliable dive watch capable of much greater depths than any human. The deepest a person has ever dived is 332 meters, or 1090 ft, a record set in 2014 by Ahmed Gabr.

History Speedrun: Unimatic Watches

Unimatic was founded in Milan in 2015 by Giovanni Moro and Simone Nunziato, two industrial designers who met while studying at Politecnico di Milano. Moro had designed a watch for fun while working at a furniture company, but he felt it wasn’t quite right. When he tried again, he reached out to Nunziato, and the pair set out to build the watch they’d always had in mind – without a business plan.

Their first release, the Modello Uno, was a minimalist dive watch inspired by classic dive watches of the 1950s, with a 40mm stainless steel case and a Seiko NH35A automatic movement. Its limited production run sold out quickly, this largely established the DNA of the company. The brand name itself is a portmanteau of the Latin words “unico” (unique) and “matic” (willing or able).

A core part of Unimatic’s business model has always been a balance between exclusivity and scarcity. The company typically releases new watch designs in limited number batches, and once they sell out, that design is retired, never to be used again.

In more recent years they introduced their first ever permanent collection, the Unimatic Classic series, which remains continuously available, but the bread and butter of their business remains the limited edition designs.

The Unimatic watch lineup has expanded considerably from that original Modello Uno diver. Models now include the Modello Due field watch, the Modello Tre chronograph, and the Modello Quattro military watch, all keeping the brand’s signature minimalist design.

In 2025, Unimatic launched the ProDiver collection with 600 meters of water resistance and pairing it with the highly-regarded Sellita SW200-1 automatic mechanical movement from Switzerland.

The Unimatic Modello Uno ProDiver

The Unimatic Modello Uno U1S-PD6-RB ProDiver is one of the Italian watchmakers newest releases, it comes in both blue and black colorways, both paired with 316L stainless steel, a 120 click mono-directional bezel, and an Alchemical Sun 8mm screwdown crown.

The watch is powered by the reliable automatic Sellita SW200-1 movement from Switzerland, with 26 jewels, 28,800 bph, a hacking seconds hand, and a 41 hour power reserve. The ProDiver is rated to a depth of 600 meters (2,000 ft or 60 ATM), making it highly capable as a genuine tool watch for divers.

It’s now being offered for sale direct from Unimatic with an individually-numbered production run of just 300 units, and you can visit the store listing here if you’d like to read more or place an order.

Images courtesy of Unimatic