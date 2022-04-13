This is the new Wild & Free motorcycle jacket by the team over at Black Arrow, it’s designed for riding during the warmer months or in warmer climates, while still offering the excellent abrasion protection leather is known for.

Black Arrow is an Australian company founded by Hannah Smith, a designer and motorcyclist who wanted to change the landscape of protective motorcycle apparel for women.

Initially the company made gear solely for female riders but more recently they’ve branched out into making men’s gear too, and they’ve been receiving glowing reviews.

Black Arrow now has distributors around the world, their gear is government tested and certified for safety, and it’s been worn by riders on six continents and counting.

The Black Arrow Wild & Free motorcycle jacket is made from perforated chrome VI-free cow leather with a 0.9 mm – 1 mm thickness. Chromium VI is a concentration of specific chemicals that are sometimes used in the production of leather, it can cause acute skin allergies in people who are sensitive to it.

The leather has perforations along the inner arms, upper and side chest area, and across the back for optimal airflow and cooling. The jacket also has a lightweight mesh lining, and it’s fully lined in an abrasion-resistant Aramid fabric.

Each jacket comes with removable CE rated Level 1 shoulder, elbow, and back armor. This can be taken out of the jacket or left in depending on your preference, some like to take it out when wearing the jacket around town and not riding as it gives a slimmer fit.

YKK zippers are used throughout, and the jacket has three front zippered pockets, an inside pouch pocket, quilted panels on shoulder upper and lower arms and lower back, elasticated stretch panels around the back, and buckle straps at the sides of the waist for tailored adjustment.

The Black Arrow Wild & Free jacket has been tested at 412 rpm – an average of 26.8 meter or 3 second slide time with zero holes in the layers. It’s a CE Certified garment to the EN 17092-3:2020 AA rating, and sizing ranges from M to XXL.

