The Biltwell EXFIL-60 Bag – Motorcycle Utility Bag

This is the new Biltwell EXFIL-60 Bag, it’s a motorcycle utility bag designed to be used either as a daily pack or as a weekend adventure bag. It has a large main compartment and an expandable outer flap that can hold a bedroll, sleeping bag, or rolled jacket.

For universal mounting to almost any motorcycle the EXFIL-60 has five built-in compression straps and four additional tie-down points. It can be strapped to a backseat or to a sissy bar, and it can be worn as a traditional sling bag also.

It’s made from tough UV-treated, 1680 denier ballistic-grade polyester nylon with PVC treatment on exterior panels for added weather resistance. In order to keep the rain out it has a roll-top closure with reinforced nylon quick-release buckles and there’s a zipper pocket on the bottom of bag that holds a weather-resistant cover that pulls over the bag for 100% waterproof protection.

There are three rows of MOLLE webbing for mounting and secondary gear attachment, rugged SBS synthetic, weather-resistant zippers with knotted nylon cord pulls, and a removable padded nylon shoulder strap. The interior has a carrying capacity of up to 60 12-ounce cans and its dimensions when full are 18” tall x 14” wide x 11” deep.

Biltwell is an American company run by people who ride motorcycles and use all their own gear, they’re based in Temecula, California and they organise the annual El Diablo Run.

