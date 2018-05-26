First Issue: Bike EXIF x Craftrad Magazine

The team at Bike EXIF have just released their first ever print addition in collaboration with the high-respected European publication Craftrad.
Bike EXIF is a moto website that you’re almost certainly already familiar with, they’ve been running for 10 years, and in that time they’ve become a critical cornerstone of the global custom motorcycle world. Getting your custom onto Bike EXIF is the two-wheeled equivalent of winning an Oscar – in the decade since founding the site Chris Hunter and his team have helped launch countless careers, and scores of custom motorcycle garages.
Issue #1 of the new magazine is 146 pages long, featuring never before seen customs, in-depth articles covering Husqvarna Vitpilen 701, the life and times of Walt Siegl, BMW choppers in 1970s Hamburg, columns written by Chris Hunter, Ola Stenegärd and Paul D’orléans, and much more.
You can buy the first issue now for £12.00 and shipping to the USA and Canada is £4.00.
Buy Here
Related Posts
Indian Motocycle Back in the early part of the 20th century, Indian Motocycle were one of the most successful and prolific builders of both racing and road motorcycles in the world. Most people don’t typically associate Indian with racing, but the Indian factory team took the first three places in the 1911 Isle of Man…
Read More
The Terrain II Pannier Bag by Iron and Resin is a solution to the problem faced by those of us without panniers built into our motorcycles – it’s difficult to carry gear on road trips. Backpacks can work for shorter trips, but wearing a heavy pack at highway speeds for anything over a couple of…
Read More
The Shoal Floating Tent is 100% inflatable, meaning there are no tent poles, guy ropes, or pegs to worry about. Both the base and frame are inflated to 10 PSI, and due to the fact that the air frame is flexible it can withstand high winds, storms, and heavy rain without issue. The base of…
Read More
The Matchless G50 is a competition motorcycle first introduced in 1958, to compete with the Norton Manx and the other top notch racing single-cylinder motorcycles of the day. The Matchless G50 Matchless, then owned by Associated Motorcycles (AMC), developed the G50 from the AJS 7R – a 350cc single-cylinder racing motorcycle commonly referred to as…
Read More
The Colin Seeley-built Honda CB750 Phil Read Factory Replica is a very rare motorcycle, approximately 150 were made and they have the distinction of being the first fully faired race replica available to buy off the showroom floor from a Japanese marque. Colin Seeley The motorcycle frames developed by Colin Seeley in the 1960s and…
Read More
Bowtex is a company dedicated to designing and manufacturing the most advanced motorcyclist underlayers in the world – although some might scoff at the idea of Kevlar underwear, the benefits of having over 90% of your skin covered with the highly abrasion resistant material suddenly makes a lot of sense when you find yourself sliding…
Read More