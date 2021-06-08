The Extraordinary Automotive Art Of Avakov Ilya

Reading time: about 1 minute.


This is the art of Avakov Ilya, a Red Dot award winning industrial designer who graduated from the Saint Petersburg State Art Industrial Academy in 2007. After establishing himself as an industrial designer of some merit Avakov began experimenting with automotive art, a personal passion that quickly became a full time job.

Avakov’s captivating artwork was seen by Rupert White of Historic Car Art, and before long his work had been displayed at a slew of high end exhibitions including The Art of Motoring at Pall Mall in London, the Martini in Motorsport 50 Year Celebration at the Royal Automobile Club in London, Race Retro, Concourse de Elegance at AFAS in Miami, and the official Formula 1 “Greatest Race“ Exhibition at the Sochi Grand Prix.

Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 Daytona Art

The Miami exhibition was organized by the AFAS, the Association of Automotive Artists of America, fellow artists Ken Eberts and Klaus Wagger were essential in bringing Avakov onboard and showcasing his work in the United States.

Avakov largely works with both the more traditional oils and acrylics on canvas as well as more modern digital art creation methods. He focuses on classic cars and vintage racing mostly however he does occasionally create works showing more futuristic vehicles.

If you’d like to see more of Avakov’s art you can click here to visit the gallery listing. Alternatively you can click here to follow him on Instagram and see all of his new work as it’s completed.

He does take commissions, so if there’s a specific car you want immortalized as art, he would love to hear from you.

Mini Cooper Painting

Mad Max Painting

Brabham BT45 F1 Car Art

Lamborghini Countach Art

Shelby Cobra Art

BMW 2002 Art

Dodge Viper Art

Morgan Car Art

Alfa Romeo Art

Ferrari F1 Car Art

Concept Car Art

Mini Cooper Art

Bentley Blower Artwork

Schumacher Art

VW Beetle Art

Future Racing Car

Niki Lauda Art

Images courtesy of Avakov Ilya – 2021


Published by Ben Branch - June 8th 2021