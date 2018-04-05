Kathrin Longhurst is an artist born behind the Iron Curtain in East Berlin in 1971, she started art classes at 14, but they were interrupted when she escaped with her family to Sweden at the age of 15.
After traveling widely throughout Europe, Asia and America, Kathrin settled in Sydney and pursued her passion for painting – frequently using the muse of the Soviet propaganda posters that were a common sight during her early years.
“Propaganda is all around us. It’s not specific to a period of time, a country or a regime… it’s everywhere” – Kathrin Longhurst
Since settling in Australia Kathrin has become a respected member of the Australian arts community, she served as vice president for Portrait Artists Australia and is currently founder and director of the innovative Project 504, an art space that fosters collaboration between emerging and established Australian artists.
She’s been a finalist in numerous awards including the prestigious 2012 Sulman Prize, the Mosman Art Prize, the Portia Geach Award, the Shirley Hannan National Portrait Prize, the Korea Australia Arts Foundation Prize and the WA Black Swan Prize. Her work is now collected widely in Australia and internationally.
See more of her work via her website here, or follow her on Instagram – Facebook – Twitter
Discovered via In Venus Veritas
All images ©2018 – Kathrin Longhurst
Related Posts
Outside of Europe the Opel Kadett 1900 Rallye is a little known car, in fact it’s not all that well known in Europe either come to think of it. That said, motorsport fans will remember the Kadett as the car that launched the rally career of the great Ari Vatanen, who piloted it to his…
Read More
The Munch Mammoth, or more correctly the “Münch Mammoth”, was a superbike first released in the late 1960s with a 1.2 liter 4-cylinder car engine fitted to a custom frame and capable of up to 104 bhp depending on the model. The Mammoth was released at a time when one of the world’s leading sports…
Read More
Suus 3066 Road Denim Motorcycle Jeans are made from 14oz ARMALITH UHMWPE (ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene) denim that’s both incredibly abrasion resistant, and breathable. The version of the 3066 jeans you see here also come with advanced D3O armor in the knees and hips – for added impact protection. UHMWPE materials are highly resistant to rubbing, tearing,…
Read More
Von Dutch, aka Kenny Howard, was a prolific artist and self-taught engineer, and a founding father of the Californian Kustom Kulture movement of ’50s and ’60s.
Read More
Ricardo Rodriquez is classically trained Spanish artist from Valencia, he studied Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage at the Valencia Polytechnic University, and when he’s not working he likes to create portraits from the world of vintage motoring. This is just a small selection of his works, but they do a good job of capturing his…
Read More
The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL in both Roadster and Gullwing configurations is considered by many leading automotive minds to be one of the most beautiful cars of the 20th century. Over the 1954 to 1963 production run just 3,258 were built, and today they’re among the most collectible classic cars of all time. An Introduction to…
Read More