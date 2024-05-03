This is a Porsche 911 hood that has been finished in the red and blue #59 livery of Rothsport Racing with a full length vinyl decal. It’s now being offered for sale and 100% of the proceeds will go to Warfighter Made, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Although many automotive art pieces like this are made with replica body parts, this hood was actually sourced from a 1990 Porsche 911 Carrera, making it quite the conversation starter.

“Warfighter made is committed to improving the mental health of military service members, veterans, and their families through recreational therapy, camaraderie therapy, S.T.E.M. educational youth programs, and family-oriented events that promote connection and healing.” – Warfighter Made Mission Statement

The mission statement above outlines the primary focus of Warfighter Made, but it can be further drilled down into four points. The first of which is their fleet of Polaris RZR’s buggies for leisure use on a private off-road course, some of these buggies have been adapted so that soldiers with catastrophic injuries can drive them.

They also provide Camaraderie Therapy in their 4,000 sq ft facility to all US veterans, from all branches and eras, to work beside other veterans who have walked in their boots and shared similar experiences.

Special Recreational Therapy Retreats are offered to ill, injured, and combat wounded veterans. These retreats bring families together, and provide fun bonding sessions for all who attend.

Finally, they provide a S.T.E.M.-based educational program for the children of veterans. Students learn leadership skills, and they learn the importance of respecting the environment, protecting ecosystems, and preserving trails and parks for future generations.

If you’d like to read more about Warfighter Made or make a contribution, you can visit their official website here.

The Porsche 911 Hood Shown Here

As noted further up, this is a real Porsche 911 hood from a 1990 Porsche 911 Carrera. It was removed and given a vinyl-wrap of the red and blue #59 livery of Rothsport Racing of Sherwood, Oregon. The underside has now been finished in black and equipped with a hanging hook for easy installation.

It’s being offered for sale out of Portland, Oregon on dealer consignment, and 100% of the proceeds of the sale will go to Warfighter Made – including the Bring a Trailer buyer’s fee.

If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here, the winning bidder will pay the Warfighter Made organization directly.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer