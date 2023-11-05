This is a wire frame sculpture of a Jaguar E-Type Series 3, it’s approximately 1:3rd scale and impressively it has rolling wheels and functional steering.

The artist who made this sculpture isn’t named in the listing, but it appears to be the same artist as this Porsche 993 Turbo wire frame sculpture we featured earlier this year. If you do know who the artist is please get in touch and let us know so we can credit them appropriately.

This sculpture consists of varying gauges of wire and different wire types – silver (colored) wire is used for the body, brown is used for the interior, gold (colored) wire in place for the engine and front and rear bumpers, and red wire is used for the Jaguar lettering on the door sills, trunk lid, and the tail lamps.

The overall size of the piece is 60″ long, 24″ wide, and 15″ tall which makes it close to 1:3rd scale, with the full-sized car measuring in at 175″ long, 65″ wide, and 48″ high. As mentioned, it has rolling wheels and working steering, the wheels are also covered with woven rubber and they feature a five-spoke pattern.

The interior of the car has adjustable seats and sun visors along with the steering wheel and wire frame dashboard, shifter, floor, door sills, central tunnel, and opening doors.

The hood also opens to show the wire frame engine, and it opens in the same way as the real car, by tilting forwards. The convertible roof also folds down, so the car can be displayed in either configuration.

It’s now being offered for sale with no reserve out of San Leanna, Texas, on a bill of sale on Bring a Trailer. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer