This is the official Haynes Owner’s Workshop Manual for the DeLorean Time Machine from Back to the Future. It’s a 160 page guide to the most famous DeLorean in history, covering its various configurations through the three films.

The book was written by Bob Gale and Joe Walser. Bob is an Oscar-nominated screenwriter-producer-director best known as co-creator, co-writer, and co-producer of Back to the Future and its sequels. Joe has decades of motion picture art department experience, and his passion for Back to the Future has seen him become the world’s leading authority on the DeLorean Time Machine.

Above Video: This is the official theatrical trailer for Back to the Future, prominently featuring the DeLorean Time Machine of course.

Discover the secrets of Doc Brown’s time-traveling DeLorean with the first-ever under-the-bonnet user’s manual featuring never-before-seen schematics and cutaways of cinema’s most iconic car.

One of the best-loved movie sagas of all time, the Back to the Future trilogy has left an indelible impact on popular culture. Back to the Future: DeLorean Time Machine: Owner’s Workshop Manual delves into the secrets of the unique vehicle that transports Marty McFly and Doc Brown through time, including both the original version of the car and the updated flying model.

From the DeLorean’s unmistakable gull-wing doors to Doc’s cutting-edge modifications, including the Flux Capacitor and Mr. Fusion, this manual offers unprecedented insight into the car’s inner workings.

Filled with exclusive illustrations and never-before-disclosed information, Back to the Future: DeLorean Time Machine: Owner’s Workshop Manual is the perfect gift for the trilogy’s legion of fans.

Additional Information On The Book

This series of Haynes Owner’s Workshop Manuals for vehicles from the silver screen is now quite extensive, including the books on the Star Wars Death Star, X-Wing, Tie Fighter, and Millennium Falcon as well as the U.S.S. Enterprise, Ghostbusters Ectomobile, and quite a few more.

These books allow fans a deep dive into the vehicle in question, including vast troves of information about their development and fictional capabilities. They make fantastic coffee table books and conversation starters, and good companions when you watch the film (or films) again.

The Haynes Owner’s Workshop Manual for the DeLorean Time Machine is now for sale on the official Haynes Amazon store here. The MSRP will vary a little depending on your location, but it should come in under $20 USD for the hardcover version.

