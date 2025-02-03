This is the 1959 Steyr-Puch Haflinger 700 AP prototype, it’s believed to be the only one ever made, having been modified to appeal to the United States Armed Forces in the hopes of winning a lucrative military contract.

If the Haflinger 700 AP had been adopted in any capacity by the Americans it would have become far better-known in the country, but it wasn’t, and as a result it remains the only one of its kind. It was later rediscovered in the small mountain village of Curiglia in Italy, and it has since been sympathetically restored.

Fast Facts – The Steyr-Puch Haflinger 700 AP

The Steyr-Puch Haflinger

The Steyr-Puch Haflinger was developed to replace the ex-US Army Willys MB and Ford GPW Jeeps that had been in extensive use with the Austrian Military since the end of WWII. The Haflinger was an advanced design by the standards of the time of its introduction in 1959, with independent front and rear suspension, portal axles, excellent entry and departure angles, and an exceedingly low center of gravity.

The genius of the design shouldn’t be a surprise, as it was developed by a team led by Erich Ledwinka, the son of lauded Tatra designer Hans Ledwinka, and the apple hadn’t fallen far from the tree. Erich began his design with a blank slate, designing a new chassis and a steel cab-over body that prioritized ground clearance and entry, ramp over, and departure angles.

Rather than using standard live axles he used swing axles front and rear with portal gears at each end, bringing the differential casing up above the center line of the wheels for excellent ground clearance. Locking differentials were used front and back, meaning that the Haflinger could still push itself forwards even if only a single wheel had traction.

The choice of drivetrain might seem strange, until you remember that Tatra link of course. The Haflinger is powered by a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine. Specifically, it’s a 643cc flat-twin mated to either a 4-speed (or later 5-speed) manual transmission.

The low weight of the Haflinger, at just 635 kgs (1,400 lbs) also helped with its off-road ability, and a few strong soldiers could essentially manhandle it over obstacles in a way that would have been impossible with a heavier vehicle.

The Haflinger would remain in production from 1959 until 1974 with 16,647 made in total. It would be used by a number of militaries around the world including in Austria, Australia, Switzerland, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As they were decommissioned and slowly sold out of military ownership to civilians they have become one of the most popular 4x4s in their size class thanks to their famous ability to get in and out of places that no other four-wheel drive can.

The Steyr-Puch Haflinger 700 AP Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is the only Steyr-Puch Haflinger 700 AP prototype ever made. It was built in Austria as a proof-of-concept for the American market with a number of modifications including those unusually large headlights and an odometer in miles per hour rather than kilometers per hour.

For reasons unknown, it was never sent to America, possibly because the American Armed Forces were already spoiled for choice for four-wheel drive vehicles and they would be unlikely to buy foreign vehicles in any significant numbers, if at all.

In the end, this one-off Haflinger was sold to Fiat (the brand’s distributor at the time) on the 24th October 1960 and then registered in Turin, Italy. Its life after this remains largely a mystery, all we know is that it was found many years later hidden in a tool shed only accessible via a stone path in the mountain village of Curiglia in Italy.

It was then acquired and shipped to a Haflinger specialist who gave it a careful restoration, being sure not to impinge on its history. The original engine was given a rebuild, only the required body parts were repainted, and the canvas soft top and lateral protections were redone using fabric from the Austrian army.

It’s now being offered for sale as part of the Artcurial Rétromobile offering in Paris in early February with a price guide of €28,000 – €38,000 or approximately $28,995 – $39,220 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Artcurial