This is a 1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 that has remained untouched in storage, under a thick layer of dust, since 2007. It’s now being sold out of Greenfield, Indiana and the seller notes that the engine does start and run.

1972 would be the second last year of the first generation Mustang, and of the Mach 1, and the cars from 1971 to 1973 had new front end styling that completely separated them from their earlier forbears. This example is powered by the 351 Cleveland V8 and finished in white with black stripes.

Fast Facts – The 1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1

This 1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is a “barn find” that has been in storage since 2007. Located in Greenfield, Indiana, it’s powered by a 351 Cleveland V8, it has an automatic transmission, and it has white paint with black stripes. The engine runs, but the brakes are currently not functional.

The Mustang Mach 1 was introduced in 1969 as part of Ford’s effort to reclaim the top spot in the pony car market. The Mach 1 became the best-selling performance model, offering several V8 engine options, including the 428 Super Cobra Jet V8 with 335 bhp.

Key distinguishing features of the Mach 1 include a black hood with hood pins, a hood scoop, side decals, a rear spoiler, and some models had fastback window louvres. The model also offered performance upgrades such as reinforced shock towers and thicker sway bars for the big-block V8 variants.

Ford promoted the Mach 1 by hiring racing drivers Mickey Thompson and Danny Ongais to break speed records at the Bonneville Salt Flats. They set over 260 speed and endurance records, further cementing the Mach 1’s performance credentials in automotive history.

What Is The Ford Mustang Mach 1?

When Ford introduced the Mustang in 1964 they didn’t realize just how much of a success it would be. It was a car that created the entirely new “Pony Car” genre after its running horse (Mustang) logo.

Ford sold hundreds of thousands of Mustangs in the 1960s as the other American automakers all rushed to catch up they realized they didn’t just need to match the Mustang, they needed to beat it. Ford worked with Carroll Shelby on the pricey Shelby GT350 and GT500 versions of the Mustang however these were typically produced in somewhat limited numbers.

By the late 1960s it was clear that the Mustang was falling behind, and drastic action was needed to get the original pony car back to the top of the hill.

1969 would be a critical year for the Mustang, and it would be a year when the car did (arguably) reclaim its place atop the pony car mountain. It would be in ’69 that Ford released the Mustang Mach 1 as well as the Boss 302 and Boss 429, and both the Shelby GT350 and GT500 were updated.

The Mach 1 would be the bestseller from this list, likely because it had the most competitive pricing. It sold so well that in its first full year of production Ford sold 72,458 of them.

Ford Mustang Mach 1 Specifications

The Mach 1 could be distinguished from the other Mustangs in production by its adornments, most Mach 1s had a black hood with hood pins, a hood scoop, a Mach 1 side decal, a black rear spoiler and front splitter, and some had louvres over the fastback rear window.

There can be no denying that the Mach 1 looked fast, but Ford wanted to ensure that it actually lived up to its appearance, so it was given a number of engine options including the 351 cubic inch Windsor V8 which came as standard, this could be upgraded to a higher performance version of the 351, or you could opt for a 390 or 428 cubic inch V8.

The most powerful engine on offer was the modified 428 cubic inch Super Cobra Jet V8 offering 335 bhp at 5,200 rpm and 440 lb ft of torque at 3,400 rpm.

All Mach 1s were given upgraded suspension but the big block 428 cars also received reinforced shock towers up front and thicker sway bars to try to compensate for the mass of the V8 under the hood.

In order to drum up publicity for the new Mach 1 Mustangs Ford hired racing drivers Mickey Thompson and Danny Ongais to take three Mach 1s to there Bonneville Salt Flats – the men were tasked with breaking as many speed records as possible.

They succeeded admirably at the undertaking, setting over 260 speed and endurance records over a series of 500 mile and 24 hour courses.

The “Barn Find” 1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Shown Here

The first generation Ford Mustang would leave production after the 1973 model year, to be replaced by the Mustang II in 1974. The Mustang II wasn’t particularly well received, and as a result the first generation cars have always been seen as the high watermark.

The 1972 Mach 1 you see here is fitted with the 351 cubic inch (5.8 liter) V8 with a two-barrel carburetor sending power back through an automatic transmission to the rear wheels.

The listing notes that the engine does run thanks to a new fuel pump that they installed, but the brakes don’t work and as a result they haven’t yet tried to drive it.

It’s now being offered for sale on eBay out of Greenfield, Indiana and it comes with a clean title and a Marti report. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Vails Classic Cars & Parts