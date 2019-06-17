The 50 Watt BoomCase – A Vintage Suitcase Converted Into A Self-Contained Sound System

Reading time: about 1 minute.

For over 10 years the team at BoomCase have been building self-contained stereo systems in vintage suitcases, they contain battery packs, amplifiers, speakers, an aux input, and optional BlueTooth connectivity.

The 50 Watt BoomCase shown here has had the outer layer of material removed to show the wooden chassis which has been stained and finished.

Inside the case there’s a 50 Watt amplifier and a 16+ hour rechargeable battery pack driving two 6.5″ Gold woofers, two fabric dome tweeters, and one 3″ mid-range speaker.

50 Watt BoomCase 1

The BoomCase has a frequency response of 65hz – 21,000 hz and it measures in at 14″ x 12″ x 7″ with a total weight of 12 lbs. When ordering you can choose to add BlueTooth, a battery meter, a shoulder strap, an external volume knob, or a bottle opener.

For carrying the BoomCase obviously has a built-in handle already from its previous life, as well as twin latches that can be opened to show the internals.

You use the BoomCase by plugging in your smartphone (iPhone or Android), or any almost other music player through the auxiliary port. With 16 hours of battery life the case should outlast almost any party, and it can be plugged in and charged while operating too meaning it can operate for days at a time if needed.

Visit The Store

50 Watt BoomCase 2

  • Author Bio
  • Contact Me
Ben Branch
Founder & Senior Editor Silodrome

Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.

Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.

https://silodrome.com/author/benjamin/
Published by Ben Branch - June 17th 2019