The South African Citi Golf – A Short Film By Patina

The Citi Gold is a car little known outside of its native South Africa, but in its home country its one of the most famous and prolific cars of the past 40 years.
Between 1983 and 2009 Volkswagen South Africa made 377,484 Citi Golf models in the Uitenhage factory in the Eastern Cape.
South Africa has a fascinating history of automobile production, many special edition models were built in the country for local use and never sold anywhere else. Cars like the BMW E30 333i and the VW Citi Golf are great examples, both of which are now desirable to collectors both inside and outside of South Africa.
Anyone who’s been to South Africa will have seen countless examples of the Citi Golf roaming the streets with their distinctive livery and oftentimes bright paintwork. The affordability of the model combined with its sporting pedigree has won it countless fans around the country.
I won’t got into too much detail here about the Citi Gold because the film above does an excellent job, when you’ve finished watching hit the subscribe button on YouTube for Patina, they reliably turn out excellent motoring films on a regular basis.
If you’d like to read more about the Citi Golf after you’ve seen the film, you can click here to read the well-written Wikipedia entry, or click here to read about the model on VW Heritage.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
This 1910 Cadillac racer is a brass era roadster that was built with one thing in mind – competition. In 1910 the automotive world was still in its infancy, the first gasoline-powered car had been built by Karl Benz just 25 years earlier, and they still largely resembled horse drawn carriages with missing ponies. This…
The Woodill Wildfire is considered by many to be the first production fibreglass sports car in the world, it was very nearly mass-produced by Willys as the “Willys Wildfire” and mass-produced as a contemporary of the first Chevrolet Corvette. If it hadn’t been for Kaiser Motors buying Willys in 1953 the history of the company…
The Jeep Commando was directly based on the outgoing Jeepster Commando, however it featured a series of modifications designed to allow it to accommodate the AMC 232 and 258 six-cylinder engines and the 304 V8 engine. The Jeep Commando – C104 American Motors Corporation (AMC) bought Kaiser in 1970, they immediately set about ensuring the…
This is the Touring version of the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7, a car that still to this day is regarded by many as the ultimate iteration of the worlds longest-running sports car. Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring Porsche developed the 911 RS 2.7 as the homologation version of the 911 RSR, the company…
Introduction: The Defender That Wasn’t The development process that would lead to the Land Rover Defender began four years before the new model that would later be named the Defender made its debut. The 1979 forerunner of the Defender was the Series III Land Rover Stage One V8. The Stage One V8 was a Series…
The Goodwood Revival is one of the most important vintage motoring events in the world, it takes place each year usually in early September at the historic Goodwood Circuit in southern England near the coastal town of Chichester. The Goodwood Circuit The Goodwood Circuit started life as the RAF Westhampnett airfield, built during WWII. The…