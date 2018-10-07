The 1982 SuperBikers Race – Road Racing, Flat Track, And Motocross Rolled Into One

The 1982 SuperBikers Race was a made-for-TV special event thought up by the team at ABC’s Wide World of Sports. In short, the race was a work of genius. Over the course of a single lap the riders would encounter road racing conditions on tarmac, flat track-style conditions, then motocross conditions before passing the start/finish line and doing it all over again.
As a race it probably has the most in common with modern supermoto racing, or perhaps rallycross if the number of wheels don’t count. Exactly why this form of racing isn’t more common nowadays is lost on me, it’s fascinating to watch, requires a remarkable about of skill, and there’s no small amount of strategy left up to the riders who have to choose what kind of motorcycle they think will work best overall – and what kind of tires to use.
This race features a breathtaking performance by Danny “Magoo” Chandler, once of the most talented riders of his generation who seemed able to throw a leg over almost any kind of motorcycle and lay down a dominant performance.
Related Posts
The Greeves Challenger – The Unusual World-Beating Two Stroke
To say that the Greeves Challenger, and all Greeves motorcycles, were ahead of their time is to significantly understate the remarkable foresight of Bert Greeves and his lightweight two-stroke off-road racing motorcycles. Bert developed the first examples of his scrambles and trials machines in 1952, almost 20 years before lightweight two-stroke motorcycles would rise to…
Read More
2Loud BMW R nineT Scrambler
The 2Loud BMW R nineT Scrambler Scramblers have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, they offer riders the opportunity to have adventures down fire trails and other light-to-medium grade off road routes, whilst still being well-suited to road use. When 2Loud Customs took on a commission to build a scrambler based on a BMW R nineT they…
Read More
1966 Shelby Cobra 427 ‘Semi-Competition’
When the Shelby 427 Cobra was first unleashed to the motoring press in 1965, it was by far the fastest street-legal car in the world. Its 7-litre V8 produced 485 bhp in competition trim, and it had a tested top speed of 165+ mph. All this in a small, lightweight roadster body weighing in at 2,355 lbs….
Read More
The $70 Million Dollar Ferrari 250 GTO In The Vault
The Vault of the Petersen Automotive Museum The overwhelming majority of people driving down Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles have no idea that the unusual red and silver building they’re passing has a vault below ground level that contains well over $150 million USD worth of cars. Remarkably, the vault at the Petersen is more…
Read More
This Was Carroll Shelby’s Own Personal 1969 Shelby GT500
This 1969 Shelby GT500 is being sold directly from the private collection of Carroll Shelby, interestingly he bought the car secondhand to add it to his collection, and it would stay in his personal possession for decades – where it would remain even after his passing in 2012. The 1969 Shelby GT500 The 1969 Shelby…
Read More
Autodromo Stringback Driving Gloves
Professional and gentleman racing drivers have been wearing driving gloves since the early days of motorsport. The reason that gloves are so important is that being a racing driver is an altogether more vigorous activity than casually driving yourself to work in the morning, hands get blisters after an hour or two (or more) behind…
Read More