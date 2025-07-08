This collection of parts to build a first-generation Ford Bronco includes a new chassis, a new body, full suspension and braking systems, and a full drivetrain headed up by a 430 bhp Ford Coyote V8.

This kit will allow the builder to put together all the major mechanical and structural parts of a Bronco, but the vehicle will of course still need a full interior, gauges, wheels, tires, paint, glass, and more. In order to register the vehicle, it’s recommended that you source a donor Bronco and use the VIN from that – otherwise the process can be somewhat time consuming.

History Speedrun: Rust Belt Broncos

Rust Belt Broncos, also known as Rust Belt Off-Road, is a first-generation Bronco specialist based in Canfield, Ohio. They’re been dedicated to classic Ford Bronco restoration since 2012, and they now build what are widely considered to be the best Bronco steel body tub in the industry.

The reason the Rust Belt Broncos Bronco steel body is so well done is down to the fact that they met with Ford, and were then given unprecedented access to the original drawings for first-generation 1966 to 1977 Broncos from the Ford Motor Company’s archives in Dearborn, Michigan.

Using these drawings they reverse engineered the body, with each one made by hand at their state-of-the-art facility in Ohio – and they can produce up to four new body tubs each week to keep up with nationwide demand.

Rust Belt Broncos has two main client types for their Bronco bodies – amateur restorers who need an all-new steel body to replace a rusted out original, and professional restoration and restomod garages that build either original spec Broncos, or high-performance versions with modern suspension, brakes, and drivetrains.

To date, the company has build 100s of Ford Bronco body tubs which are now on the road, far more than any other Bronco restoration outfit, and they claim to be the most affordable early Bronco shop in the country.

The First-Generation Ford Bronco Kit Shown Here

The kit you see here includes all the major parts needed to build yourself a first-gen Bronco, including the body, chassis, suspension, brakes, engine, transmission, transfer case, and front and rear axles. It also includes the ECU, fuel tank, power steering system, wiring harness, and air intake components.

The chassis is a bare stock OEM style frame from Muscle Car GT made from rectangular steel frame rails, with body mounting points, and a 23 gallon fuel tank all in place.

It’s fitted with James Duff Performance suspension which has 1.5″ lift and includes front radius arms and coil springs, rear leaf springs, and shock absorbers with dust boots at all four corners. It also has four-wheel disc brakes, and a PSC power steering box.

Power is provided by a 430 bhp third-generation Ford Coyote V8 with a displacement of 5.0 liters, a Kincer serpentine accessory drive, Toms Offroad ceramic-coated headers, an alternator, an air conditioning compressor, and a wiring harness.

Power is sent back through a 6R80 6-speed automatic transmission and an Atlas dual-range transfer case, and it has a Dana 44 front axle, and a Toms Offroad 9″ rear axle fitted out with Tom Woods driveshafts, and 3.50:1 differential gearing.

The body was built in-house by Rust Belt Broncos. The doors, front fenders, and vented hood are finished in black, it has one-piece flared rear quarter panels, a grille, door handles, exposed door hinges, and a drop-down tailgate stamped with Ford lettering.

The whole kit is now being offered for sale out of Canfield, Ohio directly from Rust Belt Broncos, you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer