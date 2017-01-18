Singi Fallkniv Arctic Knife Reading time: less than a minute. Gear

Knives

Swedish

Each Singi Fallkniv Arctic Knife is made by hand north of the Arctic Circle in Sweden using natural materials native to the region, including a handle made from locally occurring birchwood.

It uses a stainless steel drop point blade, a Karesuando inlay shield, a stainless bolster, a braided leather lanyard with bone bead, and a brown leather belt sheath. Each knife also comes with a 10 year warranty.

