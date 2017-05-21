Short Films: The Iso Rivolta Chronicles

The Iso Rivolta Chronicles is a series of short films about the cars of Iso Autoveicoli S.p.A, and the modern collectors who keep them alive.
For the uninitiated, Iso was a refrigeration company until after WWII when they branched out into cars and motorcycles, one of their most famous early creations was the Iso Isetta bubble car. In the ’60s and ’70s the company became famous of their handsome GT cars, with Italian bodies and bulletproof American V8s under the hood.
The company disappeared in 1974, but their remarkable cars have lived on. Their values have been realised by collectors in recent years and as a result they’re more and more in demand, and more are coming out of the woodwork for restoration.
This short film series by An Italian Garage is a look into the stories of modern Iso collectors, and offers a glimpse of the way in which a car can become a part of a family. Episode #2 (below) is more focussed on the early scooters and motorcycles built by Iso, and a look at the surviving parts of the original Iso factory – which will hopefully become a museum dedicated to the marque. Episode #3 (further below) looks at the GT300, and a very special family that keep them alive.
The Vespa SS90 is much sought after by collectors due to its extreme rarity, just over 5000 were made between 1965 and 1971, and most of these have been lost to the ravages of rust, time, and overly ambitious riders. Vespa is Italian for “wasp”, a well-chosen name for a company that started out making buzzy…
The Story of the East Coast Defender Project 13 The Land Rover Defender 90 shown here has been through a full tear-down and rebuilt at the hands of East Coast Defenders – it was commissioned by professional Major Soccer League player Servando Carrasco and his Olympic soccer star wife, gold medalist Alex Morgan. They worked closely with the…
Introduction Of all the British sports cars ever made the Austin-Healey 3000 series are amongst the most iconic and most desirable, despite the fact that they were by no means the most expensive nor even the most sophisticated. Originally created to provide an affordable sports car so that enthusiasts of modest means could participate in…
The Rijkspolitie was the Netherlands’ state police from 1945 until 1996, unusually they favoured Porsches for their patrol and response vehicles, although they did order a smattering of Alfa Romeo Spyders and Citroën H vans. Initially, the Rijkspolitie used Porsche 356 convertibles but once the 911 Targa was introduced they began placing their orders for…
The Dodge Power Wagon was introduced in 1945 as a civilian version of the mighty Dodge WC military truck that had been used extensively throughout WWII. The re-modelled civilian version became immediately popular with farmers, outdoorsmen, and others who needed a truck that could carry cargo and go anywhere. The Power Wagon also had a…
The story of the Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II can’t be told without also telling a little about its arch rival – the BMW E30 M3, and its older sibling, the Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.3-16. For many racing fans from Europe, the mid ’80s are a time characterised by watching the E30 M3 and…