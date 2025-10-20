This is a 1966 Ford Mustang that was built to its current spec by Ron Jones Garage in Colorado for the Optima Ultimate Street Car Challenge. It’s now powered by a 5.2 liter Aluminator V8 capable of 580 bhp.

The car now rides on Heidts independent front and rear suspension, it has steel fender flares, custom front and rear valances, a Tremec T56 6-speed manual transmission, and it has Wilwood disc brakes on all four corners with inboard-mounted rear units.

Fast Facts: The Aluminator-Powered 1966 Mustang

This 1966 Mustang was built by Ron Jones Garage in Colorado for the Optima Ultimate Street Car Challenge. It’s powered by a 5.2 liter Ford Performance Aluminator V8 rated at 580 bhp and paired with a Tremec T56 six-speed manual gearbox.

The Aluminator 5.2 XS engine is a cross-plane, naturally aspirated V8 based on the Shelby GT350’s Voodoo design. It uses a forged steel crankshaft, Mahle pistons, Manley rods, and CNC-ported GT350 heads. Output is 580 bhp at 7,800 rpm and 445 lb ft at 4,500 rpm, fed by a Cobra Jet-tuned intake and dual 65 mm throttle bodies.

This car has Heidts independent front and rear suspension, Wilwood disc brakes with inboard-mounted rears, EPAS electric power steering, and a 9 inch rear end with 4.56:1 gears. Steel fender flares, custom valances, a hood scoop, and 18 inch Billet Specialties wheels wrapped in wide BFGoodrich rubber complete its spec sheet.

Inside, it has high-back bucket seats with Simpson harnesses, a full roll cage, Classic Instruments gauges, and a rear-seat delete for weight savings. Only about 1,000 miles have been logged since completion, and the car is being offered for sale out of Scottsdale, Arizona with a clean title.

History Speedrun: The 5.2 Liter Ford Aluminator V8

When Ford Performance released the 5.2 liter Aluminator XS V8 it was to be the most track-focused naturally aspirated V8 crate engine the company had ever offered. It had been developed as a hand-built derivative of the Shelby GT350’s 5.2 liter Voodoo V8, but the Aluminator was designed to deliver a race-ready engine with the broad torque curve of a cross-plane crankshaft – rather than the flat-plane design used in the production GT350.

The foundation of the Aluminator is a cast aluminum 5.2 liter block – inside you’ll find forged Mahle pistons, Manley H-beam connecting rods with ARP2000 bolts, and a forged steel crankshaft and it has a 12.0:1 compression ratio. Cylinder heads are fully CNC-ported aluminum units from the GT350, with high-flow ports, larger valves, and roller finger followers for reduced friction.

Power is rated at 580 bhp at 7,800 rpm and 445 lb ft of torque at 4,500 rpm, making it the most powerful naturally aspirated modular crate engine Ford Performance had offered at the time of release. Induction comes via a Cobra Jet-tuned intake manifold and a dual 65 mm Cobra Jet throttle body, with engine management all handled by Ford’s Performance Control Pack and the standalone PCM, when installed in non-OEM applications.

Cooling and lubrication were specifically designed for endurance racing – with a GT350-style oil pan that has integrated windage and slosh baffles to sustain long track sessions at the higher end of the tachometer.

The engine’s lightweight design and bulletproof internals made it a popular choice for road-race Mustangs, Factory Five Cobras, and other custom Blue Oval builds requiring high sustained output without forced induction.

The Aluminator-Powered 1966 Mustang Shown Here

This 1966 Ford Mustang coupe was comprehensively upgraded by Ron Jones Garage in Windsor, Colorado, for entry into the 2021 Optima Ultimate Street Car Challenge. The build centers around a modern 5.2 liter Ford Performance Aluminator 52XS V8 paired with a Tremec T56 6-speed manual transmission and a Ford 9-inch rear end with 4.56:1 gearing.

Additional upgrades include a Heidts independent front and rear suspension setup, unusual for a Mustang of this era, Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes (with inboard-mounted rears), and EPAS electric power steering – it also has a dual exhaust with an X-pipe and Flowmaster mufflers.

The body was fitted with steel fender flares, custom front and rear valances, a hood scoop, and a front spoiler before being refinished in Brittany Blue Metallic paintwork. Other mods include a shaved rear fuel filler, bullet-style mirrors, and 18 inch Billet Specialties wheels shod with hefty BFGoodrich tires measuring 315/30 at the front and 335/30 at the rear.

The stripped-out and race-prepared cabin has black leather high-back bucket seats with red stitching and Simpson harnesses, a full roll cage, and charcoal carpeting throughout. The rear seat has been deleted for weight savings, with a battery mounted behind the passenger seat and a fuel cell located in the trunk.

Instrumentation is handled by Classic Instruments Velocity gauges with a 160 mph speedometer and inset tachometer, while you’ll also find an aftermarket shifter, Wilwood brake bias knob, and custom switch gear.

The build has covered approximately 1,000 miles since completion and is offered on dealer consignment with a clean Arizona title out of Scottsdale, Arizona and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer