The new Icon 1000 Retrograde Boots have styling that’s both a little retro, and a little futuristic. This makes them suitable for both modern and classic motorcyclists – a cross-genre capability that’s quite rare, while still offering excellent protection for feet and lower legs.
Each Retrograde has a full-grain leather upper, a slip resistant sole, a metal shin plate, cupsole construction, an axialmetric steel shank, an adjustable midfoot stabilizer strap, a rear zipper entry, and they’re CE certified to EN 13634:2016.
