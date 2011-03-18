Gasoline Memories
Image via Mike Kallie | Flickr
When possible we like to bring you the story of a custom motorcycle build directly in the words of the builder, to cut out the middle man and give you a unique, direct look into their process and methodology. This article was written by the team at MONNOM. Based in Des Moines, Iowa MONNOM is…
Gabriel Voisin was undoubtably one of the most daring automobile designers the world has ever seen. There can be little question that he stands tall amongst his contemporaries of the twenties and thirties. Gabriel and his brother Charles most likely learned their creative “go getter” attitude to life under the tutelage of their maternal grandfather…
The Norton Model 18 was the most advanced motorcycle ever built by the British marque when it was introduced in 1923. Unlike its forbears the Model 18 was fitted with a new overhead valve engine – replacing the now obsolete side valve designs that had been popular in the formative years of motorcycling. In 1922,…
Ingenuity in Action is a 1959 documentary produced by the team at Hot Rod Magazine as an inside look at the September 1959 Hot Rod Nationals. The film includes a broad variety of cars as well as legends like Chuck Jones, Wally Parks, Ed Cole, Robert Petersen, and Tex Colbert.
The BMW 3.0 CSL became known affectionally as the “Batmobile” thanks to a series of aerodynamic enhancements that had been developed for the coupe by the boffins at the Stuttgart University. This wind tunnel tested bodykit consisted of a front chin spoiler, a large rear wing, a secondary wing above the rear window and a…
The 1983 Rose Bowl Supercross is a fantastic example of what MX was like back in the early to mid 1980s. Although it’s now a multi-billion dollar global industry with sponsors like Red Bull and Monster Energy pouring impossible amounts of money into its coffers, it used to be a far more modest affair. This is…