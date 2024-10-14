This is a black-on-black 1971 Chevrolet Nova is fitted with the desirable combination of a 350 cubic inch V8, a 4-speed manual transmission with a Hurst shifter, and period correct 14″ American Racing wheels.

The Chevy Nova has become one of the most beloved V8 sports/pony cars of the era, offering a less-common alternative to the likes of the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and Pontiac Firebird.

Fast Facts – A 1971 Chevrolet Nova 4-Speed

Originally a trim level on the Chevrolet Chevy II, the Nova became a standalone model by 1969. It had been designed to compete with the Ford Falcon and came in various body styles, though by 1971 it was only available as a two- or four-door hardtop with multiple engine options, including the popular 350 V8.

This particular Nova, offered for sale in Parsippany, New Jersey, includes a cowl-induction hood, Spectre air filter, Holley carburetor, Weiand intake manifold, and long-tube headers. The car also features Sunpro auxiliary gauges, front bucket seats, air conditioning, and a woodgrain-trimmed center console.

The Chevrolet Nova – A Trim Level That Became Its Own Model

The Pontiac GTO, which had originally started out as a high-performance trim level on the Pontiac LeMans before becoming its own model line from 1966 onwards. The Chevrolet Nova followed this same trajectory, it was originally the top trim-level on the somewhat confusingly named Chevrolet Chevy II starting in the 1962 model year.

The Chevrolet Chevy II had been developed to compete with the widely successful Ford Falcon. The Chevy II was sold in parallel with the Chevrolet Corvair and there was certainly some overlap between the two, though the Corvair was a far less traditional design with a rear-mounted, air-cooled flat-six.

The popularity of the Nova, combined with the fact that Chevrolet needed a new model to sit alongside the likes of the Camaro in the range led to the release of the Nova as a standalone model, with a soft launch in 1968 that became official by 1969. Based on a 111-inch wheelbase platform with a separate subframe that the powertrain and front suspension was mounted to.

While the earlier Novas had been available as a two-door hardtop coupe, a four-door sedan, a four-door station wagon, and a convertible, these new Novas were only offered as either two or four-door hardtops.

A variety of drivetrain options were offered, starting with the 153 cubic inch (2.5 liter) four-cylinder engine and extending all the way up to the big-block 396 cubic inch (6.5 liter) V8 rated at 350 bhp. There were a small number of Novas fitted with the 402 cubic inch big block V8, though there were also badged as 396 cars.

The suspension and brakes were relatively standard, with independent front suspension on coil springs, and a live axle in the rear. Front disc brakes were an option, though many cars were still fitted with front and rear drums. One of the most popular engine options was the 350 cubic inch (5.7 liter) small block V8, it could be ordered in a few configurations with horsepower ranging from 255 bhp to 300+ bhp.

The 350 small block responds well to tuning and benefits from huge aftermarket support, as a result many owners modified their vehicles to produce considerably more power than they ever had from the factory.

The third generation Nova would remain in production from 1968 till 1974, after which time it was replaced with the vastly less-popular fourth generation models that were most charitably described as excellent examples of Malaise Era vehicles.

The Chevrolet Nova 4-Speed Shown Here

The car you see here is a great example of the more affordable non-SS version of the Chevrolet Nova coupe.

It’s fitted with the 350 cubic inch V8 and mated to the 4-speed manual transmission – this is widely considered the enthusiast’s specification as it gives the best balance of handling performance with manual gearshifts. Though the big block V8s are excellent for drag racing, they do load extra weight over the front end which can lead to understeer when tackling corners at speed.

This Nova now benefits from a recent respray in black with newly fitted black vinyl interior upholstery. It has a cowl-induction hood, 14″ American Racing wheels, Mastercraft Avenger G/T tires, dual side mirrors, fender vents, and a black vinyl roof.

Inside you’ll find front bucket seats, air conditioning, a heater, an AM/FM radio, lap belts, front vent windows, and woodgrain trim accents on the center console and door panels. It’s fitted with a Hurst shifter with a white knob up top, and it has Sunpro auxiliary gauges on the center console.

The engine is fitted with a Spectre open-element air filter, a Holley carburetor, a Weiand intake manifold, long-tube headers, and Nova branded valve covers as well as an MSD ignition system.

The car is now being offered for sale out of Parsippany, New Jersey, with a Montana title on Bring a Trailer. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

