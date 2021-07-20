New Motorcycle Adventure Film: Wide Of The Mark Reading time: about 2 minutes. Adventure

Wide Of The Mark is a new motorcycle adventure film by Garage Movies. It tells the story of a group of friends who set out on custom-built scramblers for a post-Covid adventure across the beautiful Australian island state of Tasmania.

The journey shown in this film will be familiar to you if you’ve ever been on a cross-country motorcycle adventure, there are crashes and campsites, crazy locals and expansive scenery.

Tasmania offers some of the most stunning wilderness you’ll find anywhere in the world and this film does a remarkable job of capturing it, with world class cinematography that comes as a breath of fresh air after the extended period of no travel that many of us have recently experienced.

Garage Movies isn’t a large cinema production house and they fund each of their movies by offering them on Vimeo for people to watch for a small fee, which then funds the next film.

This allows them to work without needing to seek approval from company executives, and it results in the kind of open world storytelling that they’ve developed a reputation for.

Wide Of The Mark is now available to watch on Vimeo, and you can click here to visit the official website.

Official Film Synopsis

Custom motorbikes are usually seen as show ponies, plonked in a garage ready for a polish.

Wide Of The Mark follows six riders with a hunger for motorcycle adventure, hand building their road bikes to tackle Tasmania’s rugged off-road terrain.

Usually, a motorcycle adventure starts on the ride, but for these 6 Aussie riders it started in the garage. Can you build the ultimate adventure machine in your garage?

Follow 6 riders as they build their own bikes and find out, putting them to the test on a 2 week off road expedition through the heart of Tasmania. Breathtaking landscapes, and some of the world’s most renowned trails punctuated by break down’s, crashes and roadside repairs.