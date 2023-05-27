This is the White Duck Regatta Canvas Bell Tent, it’s a classically-styled tent that’s built using traditional materials, designed for people who are looking for more of an old-world camping experience.

Each of these tents is made from 8.5 oz. Army Duck 100% cotton canvas which has been waterproofed and given a UV-resistant treatment for a long life.

They have a sewn-in waterproof PE groundsheet, four roof vents for additional ventilation, heavy duty zippers throughout, and lightweight aluminum poles at the entrance and at the tent’s center. Each tent comes with a tool kit that includes pegs, pins, the rain cap, and a rubber mallet.

Company Background – White Duck Outdoors

White Duck Outdoors specializes in developing and manufacturing classic canvas tents and outdoor equipment. It was founded in 2013 and it’s headquartered in Redondo Beach, California.

The founders of White Duck Outdoors say that they are adventurers at heart, and they saw a need for durable, traditional tents that could withstand a wide variety of weather conditions. They aimed to create a line of tents that blended traditional craftsmanship and materials with modern design and day-to-day functionality.

White Duck started by focusing on canvas tents, utilizing heavy-duty cotton canvas that was waxed to make it both waterproof and breathable. The explosion in popularity of glamping has worked in their favor, with many safari-style companies offering holidays in White Duck classic canvas tents in a variety of locations.

Over the years White Duck expanded its product line to include a wider range of outdoor gear and accessories like tarps, awnings, stove jacks, and tent stoves. They also emphasize the use of traditional materials and craftsmanship throughout their development and manufacturing processes.

The White Duck Regatta series of tents can be ordered in five different sizes, including 8′, 10′, 13′, 16.5′, and 20′ which can accommodate 2, 4, 6, 8, or 10 people respectively. They all come with waterproof floors, mesh doors and windows, and all the guy ropes, pegs, and poles you need to set them up.

Pricing does vary significantly based on cost, from $549.99 USD for the smallest 8′ size up to $1,449.99 USD for the largest 20′ version – though this pricing can vary based on the color chosen and whether you opt for fireproofing as well as waterproofing (the latter of which comes as standard).

These tents are popular with professional glamping operators however they’re becoming increasingly popular with outdoor enthusiasts who find the early 20th century safari styling of the tents to be a nice chance from the standard plastic-polyester dome tents that are now almost the de facto standard.

The White Duck Regatta tents come in four colors including the classic tan/beige shown in this article, there are also brown, charcoal, and olive-green colorways though lighter colors will generally be preferred, particularly if you’ll be camping in warmer regions.

Images courtesy of White Duck