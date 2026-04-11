This is a 625 bhp, 7.3 liter Godzilla V8 crate engine from the highly-respected team at Proformance Unlimited, and unusually, each engine comes with a two year, unlimited mile warranty.

The Godzilla is one of the newer-generation big block pushrod V8s that was developed for use in Ford’s larger trucks. It’s been offered as a crate engine for a number of years now, and it’s been a huge success on the aftermarket – both in vintage trucks and cars.

History Speedrun: The Ford Godzilla V8

The Ford Godzilla V8 is a modern big-block pushrod engine developed as part of Ford’s Super Duty truck program, later offered as a crate engine for performance and custom applications. Its story begins in the mid-2010s, when Ford engineers were looking to replace the long-running 6.8 liter Triton V10.

The Triton V10 had been reliable in heavy trucks, but it was thirsty, expensive to build, and increasingly out of step with emissions requirements were were becoming ever more strict. Ford’s solution was to return to a simpler architecture – a pushrod V8 that would be designed to prioritize torque, longterm durability, and the most compact packaging possible.

The result of all this was the 7.3 liter Godzilla, introduced in the 2020 Super Duty lineup.

Despite its gargantuan displacement, the Godzilla was designed to fit in the same footprint as Ford’s smaller modular V8s, thanks to a tight bore spacing and compact overall dimensions. The name “Godzilla” came internally from its sheer displacement size compared to Ford’s other engines, and the nickname stuck with enthusiasts.

From the outset, Ford Performance recognized the aftermarket potential and soon released the engine as a crate motor, offering builders the chance to use it in everything from restomod Mustangs to vintage F-Series trucks.

The Godzilla uses a cast-iron block with deep-skirt four-bolt main caps, a forged steel crankshaft, and aluminum cylinder heads with modern port designs. Fuel is delivered by a sequential multi-port system, and it has a variable-displacement oil pump.

In production form, the 7.3 liter V8 makes 430 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 475 lb ft of torque at 4,000 rpm, tuned for the demands of truck use. As a crate engine, it’s sold complete with coil-on-plug ignition, a rear sump oil pan, and provisions for standalone control systems.

The engine’s aftermarket support has grown rapidly, with companies like Holley developing swap kits, standalone controllers, and intake solutions to address its tall factory intake manifold which is unsuitable for many cars with lower hood lines. Builders quickly discovered the engine’s potential, with naturally aspirated builds surpassing 625 bhp, and boosted (usually supercharged) applications pushing it well beyond 1,000 bhp.

The Godzilla crate engine has proven popular with hot-rodders, truck restorers, and even racing teams, thanks to its balance of affordability, toughness, and adaptability. It’s an unusual, and perhaps unexpected, return to pushrod design in an era dominated by overhead-cam engines, bringing the durability and torque of Ford’s classic big blocks into the modern age – a time when many thought they were gone for good.

The 625 BHP 7.3 Liter Godzilla V8 Crate Engine

The Proformance Unlimited 7.3 liter Godzilla 625 bhp crate engine is a turnkey, dyno-tested package built around Ford’s cast iron 7.3 liter pushrod V8 – the engine Ford dubbed “Godzilla” when it debuted in the 2020 Super Duty trucks.

The foundation is the factory 6-bolt main block, fully machined and fitted with the stock forged crankshaft, I-beam connecting rods, and a custom-ground hydraulic roller camshaft from either Comp Cams or Brian Tooley Racing. With 625 bhp on tap, this engine build represents a substantial step up from the factory rating of 430 bhp, achieved through a combination of cam work, improved induction, and a new standalone engine management system.

One of the most important features of the completed engine is its Holley-centric approach to ancillaries and electronics – the engine runs a Holley Terminator X-Max ECU with a complete wiring harness setup (main engine harness, coil pack harness, fuel injector harness, and power harness) making it a self-contained powertrain that doesn’t need a donor vehicle’s electronics to run.

The Holley oil system, aluminum timing cover, water pump, and 6.5 quart aluminum oil pan replace the factory parts, while a Holley high-mount accessory drive kit packages the alternator, power steering, and air conditioning into a clean, compact layout well-suited to engine swaps.

Induction is handled by either a BTR Trinity or Holley intake manifold topped with a drive-by-cable throttle body, idle air control valve, and a full sensor suite including wideband O2, crank and cam position sensors, and an intake air temperature sensor.

The cylinder heads are Ford’s factory 7.3 liter castings with 2.170 inch intake and 1.67 inch exhaust valves, paired with beehive valve springs and chrome moly pushrods.

Proformance Unlimited each build with a two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and offers support for motor mount and header selection, serpentine systems, and transmission pairing – they’ve essentially positioned this as a one-stop solution for builders who want big-block power, modern drivability, and a (relatively) simple installation process.

The engine is now available to buy direct from Proformance Unlimited here, or on the official Proformance Unlimited eBay store here.

Images courtesy of Proformance Unlimited