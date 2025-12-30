This is the Gerber Gear Ultimate Survival Knife, it comes with a fire starting ferrocerium rod, a hammer pommel in the base, an emergency whistle, and a sheath with an integrated knife sharpener.

This knife was designed to be suitable for regular camping, hiking, overlanding, and survival use, as such it has a blade with a serrated section lower down and a straight blade higher up. It can be used for cutting, filleting, skinning, and butchering game, as well as shaving wood when you need some kindling to start a fire.

History Speedrun: Gerber

Gerber Gear was founded by Joseph R. Gerber, an advertising company founder with a knack for creative campaigns. The company’s inception came from a simple Christmas gift idea: handcrafted kitchen knife sets for clients, made by a local craftsman.

These knives became so popular that Gerber decided to turn the concept into a business, and before long he closed down the advertising business and focused on the knives full time.

By the 1940s, Gerber Legendary Blades, as it was originally known, had built a reputation for producing high-quality knives that appealed to hunters, fishermen, and outdoor enthusiasts. The company quickly established a national reputation.

The 1990s marked Gerber’s foray into military-grade tools and multi-tools, including the Multi-Plier series. These versatile tools became indispensable for military personnel, first responders, and outdoor adventurers – today they make up the bread and butter of Gerber’s offerings.

The Gerber Ultimate Survival Knife

The knife itself measures in at 10″ in overall length with a blade length of 4.8″, and a total weight of 11.02 oz. The blade is made from 7Cr stainless steel and it has a serrated lower section, with a straight upper section.

It has a full tang with a polycarbonate grip, and the back of the knife is designed to be used as a striker with the included ferro rod for sending a shower of blazing hot sparks into your kindling to start your campfire.

The knife is now available to buy from the official Gerber Gear Amazon store here with a discounted price of $48.99 USD – a considerable markdown from the usual MSRP.

Images courtesy of Gerber Gear