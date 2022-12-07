This is the Valtcan titanium hip flask, and as the name suggests, it’s a hip flask made from titanium.

Titanium is an ideal material for this application as it doesn’t react with the alcohol, it’s lightweight, and it’s very strong.

The main reason metals like copper, stainless steel, or pewter are often used is a combination of tradition and cost effectiveness – titanium is a very expensive material to produce and work with after all.

Each Valtcan titanium hip flask has an internal volume of 260 ml or 8.8 fl oz and they come with a secure cap that is fastened at the shoulder to ensure it doesn’t go missing.

They measure in at 5.4 inches tall (with the lid), 3.9 inches in width, and about 0.65 inches in depth. When empty the flask weighs just 144 grams or 3.8 oz, each flask comes with a funnel and a carrying case, and they cost $52 USD apiece.

Valtcan was founded by a couple named Flora and Wilson who wanted to bring a full line of camping, survival, and EDC gear to market that was all titanium. Since launching they’ve developed dozens of products and they offer 30 day returns.

Visit The Store