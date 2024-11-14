This is a Spartan Royal Manor from 1955, it’s one of the most luxurious travel trailers money could buy at the time, with an opulently fitted-out interior featuring all the modern conveniences you could ask for.

Spartan travel trailers were designed and built by the Spartan Aircraft Company of Tulsa, Oklahoma from the end of WWII in 1945 until the early 1960s. The trailers used aircraft construction techniques including a full aluminum body, and they offered an unusual alternative to the more common Airstream trailers of the time.

Fast Facts – The Spartan Royal Manor

The Spartan Royal Manor, a luxury travel trailer by Spartan Aircraft Company, was one of the most opulent models of its time, featuring high-end interiors and aircraft-grade aluminum construction.

Originally an aircraft manufacturer, Spartan shifted to crafting high-quality travel trailers after WWII, gaining a reputation as the “Cadillac” of trailers due to its superior craftsmanship and style when compared with the competition.

This particular Royal Manor underwent a complete restoration, including a new frame, updated insulation, fresh wood paneling, and modern appliances, transforming its interior to look brand new while maintaining its vintage charm.

Currently for sale in Flower Mound, Texas, this restored Spartan includes amenities like a king-sized bed, vintage-style appliances, and luxurious interior furnishings, making it highly desirable among collectors.

Spartan: From Aircraft To Travel Trailers

In 1928 oil magnate William G. Skelly took over the struggling Mid-Continent Aircraft Manufacturing Company in Tulsa, Oklahoma and renamed it the Spartan Aircraft Company. Skelly had a deep fascination for the burgeoning world of aviation and automobiles and after making his fortune in the oil business, he was free to pursue any interest that took his fancy.

The Spartan Aircraft Company produced a variety of both civilian and military aircraft, they also had their own flight academy – the Spartan School of Aeronautics. Spartan made a name for themselves with the C2 series of monoplanes which was later developed into the C4, and finally into the luxurious Spartan Executive.

The Spartan Executive was a personal aircraft designed for business executives and tycoons, it offered all the same luxuries as a high-end automobile, and was capable of 200 mph. In many respects, the Spartan Executive was an early precursor to the private jet.

In 1935 J. Paul Getty purchased a controlling interest in the company from Skelly, he directed the opening of two new campuses of the Spartan School of Aeronautics in Miami, Muskogee and Ponca City, Oklahoma.

During WWII, Spartan trained countless American pilots, aircrews, and aircraft mechanics. They also produced aircraft for the war effort. After the war, with the sudden drop in demand for new aircraft they began manufacturing luxury travel trailers using the same design principles as their aircraft with all-aluminum, semi-monocoque designs.

The 1950s were a time of explosive growth in the travel trailer world, as Americans put their newly minted disposable income to good use. Cross-country vacations in trailers and motorhomes became almost a rite of passage, and companies like Airstream and Spartan were well-positioned to take advantage of the trend.

Spartan travel trailers were more luxurious, and more costly, than their rivals. They were sometimes referred to as the “Cadillac” of trailers. Ultimately Spartan would survive into the 1960s but not much further, closing down in 1961 after having built and sold over 40,000 trailers.

The art deco stying, high-end luxuries, and the fascinating history of Spartan makes the company’s surviving travel trailers highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts.

The 1955 Spartan Royal Manor Shown Here

This 1955 Spartan Royal Manor was bought by the current owner, and now seller, in 2022 as a project vehicle. They then undertook a restoration that included a full frame/chassis replacement, the installation of new holding tanks, the fitment of foam insulation, new windows, and new wood paneling, flooring, plumbing, electrics, and much more.

The travel trailer now looks brand new inside, with all-new furniture, countertops, a well-equipped galley and dinette area, a forward lounge area, and a bedroom in the rear with a full king-sized bed and a bathroom with a toilet, sink, and shower.

The galley/kitchen has a Unique Classic vintage-style refrigerator and freezer, a Summit two-burner propane cooktop, a sink with running hot and cold water, and ample counter space for food preparation.

The forward lounge area has a Poly & Bark tan leather sofa, two box-cushion seats, a round woodgrain coffee table, and a cowhide area rug. Realistic woodgrain vinyl flooring is fitted throughout, it has air conditioning, and it has white-painted walls, recessed overhead lighting, wall sconces, and residential-style power outlets.

This Spartan Royal Manor is now being offered for sale out of Flower Mound, Texas on Bring a Trailer and it comes with a clean Texas title listing the trailer as a 2022 Worth Trailer. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer