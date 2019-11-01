There’s A V12 Toyota Century 1GZ-FE Engine For Sale On eBay – $2,510 USD

The V12 developed for the Toyota Century is just as mythical as the car it powers, the Century is almost entirely sold in Japan to royalty, senior government ministers, and top executives – it’s understandably referred to as Japan’s Rolls-Royce. Outside of Japan the cars are exceedingly rare, further adding to their mystique within the JDM community.
Under the hood of the second generation Century you’ll find a 5 litre (4,996cc) V12 with double overhead cams per bank, 48 valves with VVT-i, a 10.5:1 compression ratio, and approximately 308 bhp at 5,200 rpm with 355 ft lbs of torque at 4,000 rpm. Torque is far more important than all-out horsepower in applications like this, and the Century V12 (codenamed 1GZ-FE) produces 295 ft lbs from as low as 1,200 rpm.
The Toyota Century was first introduced as a locally-produced luxury car in 1967, its styling has been infrequently updated over the decades preferring an understated design more in keeping with traditional Japanese values.
The most recent iteration of the Century was released in mid-2018, the model is now fitted with a hybrid V8 and the V12 is no longer in production. A small number of these 1GZ-FE engines come up for sale each year, typically from the Japanese market.
Over the years the 1GZ-FE V12 has been fitted to a wide array of vehicles by JDM enthusiasts, typically Toyota Supras but there’s at least one Toyota GT-86 powered by a Century V12. It is possible to buy secondhand examples of the Century from Japan for not a whole lot of money, some sell for well under $20,000 USD.
The Century V12 you see here is currently for sale on eBay, it comes with its original automatic transmission and its ECU. It’s listed as having between 45,000 and 55,000 miles on the odometer. If you’d like to read more about it or buy it you can click the red button below. At the time of writing the seller as it listed with a Buy It Now price of $2,510 USD.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Bimota SB2 was a significant evolutionary step forward for motorcycles when it was released in 1977. Massimo Tamburini had designed not just a superbike, but the future of superbikes. His new creation featured an ultra-lightweight chromium molybdenum trellis perimeter frame, a bulletproof Suzuki GS750 DOHC engine that doubled as a stressed member, and handling…
The Making Of Bullitt is a short documentary featuring Steve McQueen, it shows the film’s car chase scene in some detail including the 100+ mph training the drivers did at a race track near San Francisco. Bullitt – The Car Chase and the Oscar The film is obviously best remembered today for its ground-breaking 10…
The CG 1300 is a car unknown to many outside of its native France, it was the fastest and most powerful car built by the legendary little coachbuilder Chappe et Gessalin, best known for designing and constructing the original Alpine A106, A108, and the A110 GT4 2+2. Perhaps even more impressive than this was the…
The rare Citroën 2CV 4×4 Sahara features both a front and a rear engine which can be operated independently – meaning the car can be front wheel drive, rear wheel drive, or four wheel drive depending on what your requirements are for it on any given day. The Citroën 2CV The Citroën 2CV was often…
The story of the Datsun 240Z begins on the race track, and it dates back to 1964 when the Prince Motoring Club was established by Dr. Sakuri of Prince Motors in the wake of defeat by a privately entered Porsche in the Japanese Grand Prix of that year.
The Film Classic Car poster by Rear View Prints has quickly become one of their most popular designs, it features 15 iconic cars from a slew of great films, and it works as an excellent conversation piece as people try to name all 15 films or television series. The cars and their corresponding films are…