This is the new limited-edition Unimatic x Tullio Abbate Diver, it’s a collaborative watch developed between the two companies, and Unimatic being a wildly popular Italian watchmaker and Tullio Abbate being the legendary high-performance boat builder from Lake Como.

Unimatic has built up a cult-like following in the watch community around the world for their big-quality Italian-made watches that all come with surprisingly affordable MSRPs – often below $1,000 USD.

History Speedrun: Unimatic Watches

Unimatic was founded in Milan in 2015 by Giovanni Moro and Simone Nunziato, two industrial designers who met while studying at Politecnico di Milano. Moro had designed a watch for fun while working at a furniture company, but he felt it wasn’t quite right. When he tried again, he reached out to Nunziato, and the pair set out to build the watch they’d always had in mind – without a business plan.

Their first release, the Modello Uno, was a minimalist dive watch inspired by classic dive watches of the 1950s, with a 40mm stainless steel case and a Seiko NH35A automatic movement. Its limited production run sold out quickly, this largely established the DNA of the company. The brand name itself is a portmanteau of the Latin words “unico” (unique) and “matic” (willing or able).

A core part of Unimatic’s business model has always been a balance between exclusivity and scarcity. The company typically releases new watch designs in limited number batches, and once they sell out, that design is retired, never to be used again.

In more recent years they introduced their first ever permanent collection, the Unimatic Classic series, which remains continuously available, but the bread and butter of their business remains the limited edition designs.

The Unimatic watch lineup has expanded considerably from that original Modello Uno diver. Models now include the Modello Due field watch, the Modello Tre chronograph, and the Modello Quattro military watch, all keeping the brand’s signature minimalist design.

In 2025, Unimatic launched the ProDiver collection with 600 meters of water resistance and pairing it with the highly-regarded Sellita SW200-1 automatic mechanical movement from Switzerland.

The Unimatic x Tullio Abbate Diver

Unimatic announced the Modello Uno U1-TAB in mid-2026 as a new limited edition model built with Tullio Abbate, the high-performance boatbuilder founded on Lake Como in 1969. Just 200 will be made, each priced at $920 USD.

Abbate was born in a house beside the lake just before the end of WWII in 1944, he won the European Championship at Cannes in 1960 as a 16 year old co-pilot. He opened his own boatyard nine years later at the age of 25 and built more than 8,000 boats before his death in 2020, much of his reputation resting on marinizing Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche automotive engines.

The best known of these is arguably the 1985 Offshore Boxer, fitted with two Ferrari V12s installed with Enzo Ferrari’s personal permission. Abbate’s racing number was 5, and it appears on this watch at the correct position.

The Modello Uno U1-TAB case is brushed 316L stainless steel, 40mm across the body and 41.5mm across the bezel, standing 14.4mm tall including a 2.5mm double-domed sapphire. A 120-click unidirectional bezel carries a reflex blue aluminum insert with a luminous pip at 12 and that script “5”. It has an 8mm screw-down crown and screw-down caseback giving it 300m of water resistance – almost 1,000 ft.

The watch has reflex blue printing outlining the round, rectangular and triangular hour plots on a white dial, with an open minute-and-seconds rail around the perimeter. Super-LumiNova GL C3 fills the markers and hands, glowing green. Unimatic’s ladder hands are finished in matching blue, and the seconds hand is a reverse lollipop with a matte red tip.

Inside is the Seiko NH35A automatic movement, running at 21,600 vph with hacking seconds and a 41 hour power reserve. Two straps come in the box on drilled 22mm lugs, a reflex blue TPU quick-release and a cool gray nylon NATO. Pre-orders close on July the 31st, with deliveries from November the 28th.

Images courtesy of Unimatic