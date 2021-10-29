The Unimatic UC4 is part of the Italian company’s new permanent series of designs, it’s a classic military watch with a minimalist black dial that easy to read in low-light conditions, an automatic mechanical movement, and it’s water resistant to 300 meters (1000 ft).

Meet Unimatic

Unimatic is an Italian watchmaker founded in Milan in 2015 by Giovanni Moro and Simone Nunziato, both graduates of the Politecnico di Milano, the largest university of its kind in Italy. The two men have a life-long love of watches and industrial design, but were frustrated by the exorbitant price tags that good watches typically carry.

As a result they set to work developing their own “perfect” watch, named the Unimatic Modello Uno. They offered only a limited number of them for sale, and they sold out rapidly, a strong indicator that they’d found an important niche in the watchmaking industry.

Skipped forward ahead to the present day now six years later and Nunziato and Moro have become two of the most highly-respected micro-watchmakers in the world. They’ve released a number of limited edition watches, all of which have sold out, and now they’re offering permanent collections for the first time.

The Unimatic UC4

The Unimatic UC4 is a key member of this new permanent collection, much like its siblings from Unimatic it’s made from brushed 316 stainless steel and it has a brushed 316 stainless steel case back to match.

It’s topped with a 2.8 mm thick double domed sapphire with an inner side anti-reflective coating, it has a matte black dial with Super-LumiNova® C3 pale green markings, and it has a black heavy-duty Unimatic nylon NATO strap.

The watch is water resistant to 300 meters, which works out to approximately 1,000 feet or 10 ATM, and it’s powered by the reliable automatic caliber Seiko NH35A movement (21600 bph). Each watch is made in Italy to a high standard, and each is individually tested for accuracy and water resistance.

