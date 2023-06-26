This is the new second generation Turtlebox, it’s a waterproof portable speaker that’s designed to be tough while still offering clear, crisp sound at up to 120 dB. The Turtlebox team say that it’s the loudest truly portable speaker on the market.

Turtlebox was started when four friends in Texas realized that no matter which outdoor speaker they bought, they couldn’t use it for more than a short while before it gave up the ghost. They made their own in a garage and put it to use, and people kept asking where they could buy one.

One day when rafting on the Colorado River their boat flipped, but they found their handmade speaker two miles down river – still playing music. This was when they decided to put it into production, so they founded Turtlebox in Texas and set to work productionizing the prototype.

Skipping forward a few years and the team have now developed their second generation design. It’s said to be even tougher than the first one while offering longer battery life, full waterproofing, the ability to pair two of them for true left/right stereo sound, and the ability to use the built-in USB-C output to charge your phone, GPS, or other devices on the go.

Each Gen 2 Turtlebox offers 20+ hours of playtime, a maximum volume of 120 dB, and sound that’s been tuned specifically to carry when outdoors. The unit has a comfortable rubber handle on top for all-day carrying, stainless steel tie downs to keep it secure, and a top mounted control panel that allows you to change the volume, skip ahead or backward through your playlist, and check the battery level at a glance.

The shell comes in a number of colors including orange, green, tan, grey. and white. It has rubber feet on the bottom, corrosion resistant stainless steel hardware, and it pairs with your smartphone using Bluetooth 5.0. It retails for $399 USD and it comes with free US shipping from Huckberry.

Visit The Store