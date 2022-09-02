This may be an entirely unique opportunity for someone to take home one of the best 1980s 2-for-1 deals that we’ve seen in recent memory – a 1985 Toyota SR5 Pickup that comes with a 1984 Honda ATC 200S three-wheeler in the back.

The 1985 Toyota SR5 Pickup is a particularly desirable model as it was the first year with fuel-injection and the last year with the live front axle – it was also the same year and spec used during the filming of Back To The Future.

Fast Facts – A Toyota SR5 Pickup + Honda 3-Wheeler

This two-vehicle package is a 1980s dream team – a 1985 Toyota SR5 Pickup and a 1984 Honda ATC 200S three-wheeler.

1985 was the only year that offered both fuel-injection and line front and rear axles, from 1986 onwards (in the North American market) the model switched to independent front suspension.

This Pickup has been thoroughly serviced and repainted in metallic gray with 1980s-style fade graphics, it also has chrome bumpers, SR5 graphics, 15″ chrome wheels, and BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 tires.

This two-vehicle package is currently being offered on Bring A Trailer out of Woodland Hills, California.

The Toyota Hilux Pickup Truck

When Toyota first introduced the Hilux back in 1968 the automotive landscape looked notably different to the modern day. Japanese automakers were still very much just bit players in the car market in the 1960s – a market that was dominated by the Americans, British, Italians, and Germans.

The first generation Toyota Hilux was a small rear-wheel drive pickup truck with engine options that ranged from 1.5 to 2.0 liters. It was intended to compete at the lower end of the market against the likes of the Datsun Truck.

Within 11 years the Hilux was a serious player in the North American pickup truck market, with both two and four-wheel drive versions on offer, as well as a range of engine, body, and transmission options.

The Hilux name was dropped in 1976 in the North American market, where it was instead called the “Truck” or “Pickup Truck.” The Hilux name would remain in use in most other world markets, and it remains so today.

In the 1980s the Toyota Pickup Truck became a movie star of sorts thanks to its inclusion in all three Back To The Future movies as Marty McFly’s dream truck. In more recent years modern replicas of this McFly truck have become wildly popular.

As of 2015 the Toyota Hilux is now in its 8th generation, it’s grown to become a global legend loved by everyone from South American rebels to soccer Moms, and just about everyone in between.

80s Package: A Toyota SR5 Pickup + Honda ATC 3-Wheeler

Back in the 1980s there were few things more desirable than a Toyota Pickup and a Honda ATC three-wheeler. As noted earlier the Toyota had become a cult classic after its appearances in the Back To The Future movies, with many preferring it to the DeLorean DMC-12.

The Honda ATC three-wheelers had become a common sight on the beaches, deserts, sand dunes, and forest trails of North America, an origin of the species that would soon evolve into the quad bike with its additional wheel and better stability.

This two-vehicle package is now being offered for sale on Bring A Trailer out of Woodland Hills, California and as you’ve probably guessed, there’s been plenty of interest.

If you’d like to read more about this two 80s icons or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

