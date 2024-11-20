This is a series of original Bertone, Italdesign, and Michelotti blueprints and development sketch prints of some of their most influential cars, including the Lancia Stratos Zero, Alfa Romeo Navajo, and Lamborghini Miura.

These three Italian design houses are among the most historically significant, though sadly only Italdesign and Bertone have survived to the current day. These sketches and blueprints are from a time long before computer-based design, when everything was done with pencils on paper – even the engineering side of things.

The full list of cars in this collection isn’t available, but having had a good look over the images we can see that it includes some very well known production vehicles, and some far less well-known concept cars and design exercises

The production cars include the Lamborghini Miura, Lancia Stratos, Ferrari Dino 308 GT4, Fiat X1/9, Fiat Dino, Lamborghini Espada, Bugatti 101 (sedan), Bugatti 101 (coupe), Iso Lele, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint, Lancia Delta, Alfa Romeo Junior Z, Lamborghini Countach, Fiat 131 Rallye, and a couple of others we couldn’t positively identify (let us know if you can).

The concept car list is no less impressive, it includes the Lancia Stratos Zero, Lamborghini Bravo, Lamborghini Marzal, Alfa Romeo Navajo, Citroën GS, Fiat 136 Coupe Bertone, and the NSU RO 80 Trapeze.

There are 30 vintage prints of various sizes in the collection, the largest measuring up to four feet wide (49 x 18 inches, or 125 x 45cm). The collection would be ideally suited for display by a collector, or for an automotive library, archive, or museum.

If you’d like to read more about this collection or register to bid you can visit the listing here. It’s being offered for sale on Collecting Cars out of Varese, Italy where they have been in the care of the same family for over 40 years.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars